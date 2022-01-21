Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fire kills two in high-rise building in Mumbai, 15 injured

01/21/2022 | 11:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and over 15 injured when a large fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in India's financial capital Mumbai on Saturday, authorities said.

Dozens of fire fighting trucks rushed to douse the flames and rescue hundreds of residents from the 20-storey building in the centre of Mumbai city.

Footage from the scene showed a massive plume of smoke filling the sky, with flames coming out from the 18th floor of the building.

"Fire has been doused and people have been rescued," Kishori Pednekar, the city's mayor, told Reuters, adding that the cause of the fire was not known yet.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Manoj Kumar; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04aThich Nhat Hanh, poetic peace activist and master of mindfulness, dies at 95
RE
12:03aSouthern Japan earthquake injures 13, no tsunami warning
RE
01/22China's Harbin to conduct city-wide COVID tests ahead of long holiday
RE
01/21Fire kills two in high-rise building in Mumbai, 15 injured
RE
01/21Thich Nhat Hanh, poetic peace activist and master of mindfulness, dies at 95
RE
01/21China's Harbin to conduct city-wide COVID tests ahead of long holiday
RE
01/21India's daily COVID cases rise by 337,704 in last 24 hours - govt
RE
01/21'Our city against the killers,' New York mayor says after policeman killed
RE
01/21Khazanah to more actively create value for portfolio firms - The Edge Weekly
RE
01/21U.S. suspends 44 U.S flights by Chinese carriers after China action
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst weeks since pandemic start as Netflix woes d..
2Intel's $20 billion Ohio factory could become world's largest chip plan..
3U.S. suspends 44 U.S flights by Chinese carriers after China action
4U.N. chief condemns deadly Saudi-led coalition strike in Yemen
5Lloyds Banking : Halifax First-Time Buyer Review 2021

HOT NEWS