March 17 (Reuters) - A fire has been put out at the Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara region, which was attacked by a Ukrainian drone on Saturday, the Interfax news agency cited local authorities as saying on Sunday. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
