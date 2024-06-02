MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Russian city of Ukhta in the Komi Republic, a region in the northwest of the country, the RIA news agency cited regional authorities as saying on Sunday. (Reporting by Reuters Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Frances Kerry)
