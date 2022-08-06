Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fire spreads at Cuban fuel storage facility hit by lightning

08/06/2022 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Cuban state-run television said at least 49 people were injured in the second blast. Civilians had already been evacuated from the area.

According to the Health Ministry, of those injured, one was critical and seven others were in a "grave" condition.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited the scene 80 miles east of Havana around midnight and returned during the morning as state-run television broadcast live coverage of the unfolding disaster.

Diaz-Canel tweeted before the second blast that first responders were "trying to avert the spread of the flames and any spill of fuel" into the Matanzas bay.

By Saturday morning, the fire appeared completely out of control, threatening other nearby fuel storage tanks.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pUK's Liz Truss ready to speed up tax cut plan, newspaper says
RE
05:52pUK's Liz Truss ready to speed up tax cut plan, newspaper says
RE
05:39pIvory Coast president pardons predecessor Gbagbo to boost "social cohesion"
RE
05:30pU.S. says it supports Israel's right to defend itself, urges no more escalation
RE
05:28pU.S. Senate begins vote to advance Democrats' $430 billion climate, tax and drug bill
RE
05:17pRescuers work to free 10 miners trapped in Mexico coal mine
RE
05:14pCanada jury convicts Dutch man of sexually extorting Canadian teen
RE
05:05pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. readies new $1 billion Ukraine weapons package
RE
05:00pKosovo detains Russian journalist at the border
RE
04:34pFirst foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $..
2Fed's Bowman: more 75 basis-point hikes should be on the table
3Berkshire Hathaway posts huge quarterly loss; operating results improve
4U.S. FDA Approves Bayer's Additional Indication of NUBEQA (darolutamide..
5U.S. auto trade group warns EV tax proposal would make 70% ineligible

HOT NEWS