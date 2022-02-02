Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FireScout to Exhibit and Sales Manager Robert Grey to Share Industry Insights at the Natural Disasters Expo's Heat & Fire Expo

02/02/2022 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireScout, the leader in AI wildfire detection, has announced today it is exhibiting at the upcoming Natural Disasters Expo, booth 875, and that that Sales Manager, Robert Grey, will share key industry insights at the upcoming Heat & Fire Expo in Miami, Fla.

WHO:Robert Grey, Sales Manager, FireScout
  
WHAT:Grey will lead a discussion on FireScout’s “Deep Learning-Based AI Model for the Early Detection of Wildfires,” where he will bring focus to FireScout’s wildfire alert system that provides 24/7 advanced intelligence that protects people and property. Since July of 2020, the system has been deployed using 300 cameras that are part of the ALERTWildfire network, representing roughly one-third of all fire watch cameras in California and covering an area approximately the size of the U.K. with the goal of detecting and alerting the authorities of early-stage wildfires.
  
WHY:  Wildfires are ravaging the western United States and have become more frequent and intense over the past few years. The annual wildfire disaster cost is in the billions of dollars, not to mention the even greater cost—loss of life.
  
WHEN: Show: February 7-8, 2022
 Grey’s Presentation: February 8, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST
  
WHERE: Miami Beach Convention Center
 1901 Convention Center Drive,
 Miami Beach, FL 33139
 Booth 875
  
 Register here.
 To schedule a meeting or demo, contact us.

Latest news "Companies"
12:27pPharmaceutical investments lead 2021 life sciences growth in Indiana
PR
12:26pAxio Joins with Cyber Risk Institute to Deliver Cybersecurity Resilience to Financial Services Institutions Across the Globe
BU
12:25pMspark Promotes Kevin Phillips to Vice President of Customer Experience & Creative Operations
GL
12:25pLenovo Climbs the List of Fortune's 2022 World's Most Admired Companies
BU
12:25pMspark Promotes Kevin Phillips to Vice President of Customer Experience & Creative Operations
GL
12:25pICE Canola Mixed in Choppy Trade
DJ
12:23pBREXIT : N.ireland's poots says to seek agreement from power-shar…
RE
12:23pU.S. faults Michael Avenatti's 'lies' in Stormy Daniels fraud case
RE
12:22pErcot says frozen precipitation could cause local outages…
RE
12:22pTexas utility provider ercot forecasts high demand for coming st…
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2How to invest for inflationary times
3Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..
4Analyst recommendations: AMD, Alphabet, Colgate, Exxon, Clorox...
5Sony lifts forecast as 'Spider-Man' propels quarterly profit

HOT NEWS