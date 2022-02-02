FireScout to Exhibit and Sales Manager Robert Grey to Share Industry Insights at the Natural Disasters Expo's Heat & Fire Expo

WHAT:

Grey will lead a discussion on FireScout’s “Deep Learning-Based AI Model for the Early Detection of Wildfires,” where he will bring focus to FireScout’s wildfire alert system that provides 24/7 advanced intelligence that protects people and property. Since July of 2020, the system has been deployed using 300 cameras that are part of the ALERTWildfire network, representing roughly one-third of all fire watch cameras in California and covering an area approximately the size of the U.K. with the goal of detecting and alerting the authorities of early-stage wildfires.