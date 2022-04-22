Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Firebrand U.S. Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene faces 'insurrectionist' legal challenge

04/22/2022 | 03:15pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene entered a Georgia courtroom on Friday to face a challenge by a group of voters trying to block her from the ballot, citing a post-Civil War policy aimed at keeping insurrectionists from office.

In a novel legal challenge filed with the office of the Georgia secretary of state, the voters said Greene, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, has violated a provision of the U.S. Constitution known as the "Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause."

The clause, passed after the U.S. Civil War in the 1860s, prohibits politicians from running for Congress if they have engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" or "given aid or comfort" to the nation's enemies.

A hearing before administrative law judge Charles R. Beaudrot is expected to last most of the day. Beaudrot has not said whether he will issue a ruling on Friday.

Ron Fein, a lawyer for the voters seeking Greene's disqualification, said in his opening remarks that the congresswoman played an "important role" in instigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"In some cases, the mask falls and she shows us exactly what she intended," Fein said.

Greene, who sat silently through the beginning of the proceeding, is seeking re-election this year, with the Republican primary scheduled for May 24 and the general election on Nov. 8.

During media interviews, Greene has downplayed and justified the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Trump supporters in their failed bid to block congressional certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. Greene this month said Democrats and journalists have pushed an "over-dramatization" of that day's events.

The voter challenge is being spearheaded by a group called Free Speech for People that advocates for campaign finance reform. A similar challenge backed by the same group against Republican U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn failed when a federal judge in North Carolina dismissed that suit on March 4.

On the conservative TV outlet Newsmax on Wednesday, Greene rejected the group's challenge.

"I can't believe this judge has not thrown this case out and seen this case for what it is: nothing but a big, funded scam for the Democrats trying to control our elections," Greene said.

She is expected to testify under oath on Friday and to argue that removing her from the ballot would be both unfair to her and to voters in her conservative-leaning district. Greene is expected to appeal any ruling against her, and has already brought parallel litigation in U.S. federal court seeking to halt the administrative proceeding.

In a recent court filing, Greene's lawyers said she "vigorously denies that she aided and engaged in insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power."

In his opening statement, her attorney James Bopp, a prominent Republican Party lawyer, said the legal challenge threatens Greene's free speech rights.

"Fundamentally, First Amendment rights are at stake, not only the right to vote, as I've mentioned, or the right to run for office," Bopp said.

U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg on Monday ruled that the challenge to Greene's fitness for office can proceed.

Absentee ballots will start to be mailed on April 25.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Will Dunham, Scott Malone and Daniel Wallis)

By Jan Wolfe


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26aU.S. Economic Activity Softened in April as Price Pressures Intensified -- S&P Global
DJ
10:24aRepublican Kevin McCarthy under fire after audio shows he urged Trump to resign
RE
10:19aSlowdown warnings flash for UK economy as inflation surges
RE
10:15aIndonesia to ban palm oil exports to curb domestic prices
RE
10:15aEU regulator backs using Pfizer COVID shot as booster after other vaccines
RE
10:15aToronto index falls as energy, mining stocks weigh
RE
10:15aFirebrand U.S. Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene faces 'insurrectionist' legal challenge
RE
10:14aToronto index falls as energy, mining stocks weigh
RE
10:12aIndonesia should reevaluate palm oil export ban if negative impact on sector -GAPKI
RE
10:12aSlowdown warnings flash for UK economy as inflation surges
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Slowdown warnings flash for UK economy as inflation surges
2IAG : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
3UK stocks fall as retail sales tumble; HomeServe outperforms
4Sibanye Stillwater : Online 2021 integrated report summary
5Vallon Pharmaceuticals Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives

HOT NEWS