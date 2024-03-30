STORY: Firefighters in Indonesia on Saturday evening battled a massive fire that broke out at a military ammunition depot just outside the capital, Jakarta.

The fire caused a series of explosions and sent flames and smoke into the night sky.

No one was reported to have died or been injured in the incident, Mohammad Hasan, a military official told reporters, saying the fire had started in a part of the facility that was used to store expired ammunition.

Another military official said firefighters started extinguishing the fire several hours after it started.

Authorities were not initially able to reach the scene, local media reported.

Some residents reported hearing a loud "boom" and expressed concern about living so close to "huge stocks of ammunition."

Authorities were asking people to evacuate nearby neighborhoods and warned residents not to touch any objects that may have been blown outwards by explosions.