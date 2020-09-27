Firefighting Foam Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Rise in Construction and Expansion of Airports to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the firefighting foam market and it is poised to grow by $ 175.3 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200926005003/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Firefighting Foam Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Frequently Asked Questions:
-
What are the major trends in the market?
Increasing use of fluorine-free firefighting foams as viable alternatives to AFFF is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
-
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 3.56% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 175.3 mn.
-
Who are the top players in the market?
Angus International Safety Group, Buckeye Fire Equipment Co., Dafo Fomtec AB, DIC Corp., Fabrik chemischer Praparate von Dr. Richard Sthamer Gmbh & Co. KG, Fire Service Plus Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, KV Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Perimeter Solutions LP, and SFFECO Global., are some of the major market participants.
-
What is the key market driver?
The rise in construction and expansion of airports is one of the major factors driving the market.
-
How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute 41% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Angus International Safety Group, Buckeye Fire Equipment Co., Dafo Fomtec AB, DIC Corp., Fabrik chemischer Praparate von Dr. Richard Sthamer Gmbh & Co. KG, Fire Service Plus Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, KV Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Perimeter Solutions LP, and SFFECO Global are some of the major market participants. The rise in construction and expansion of airports will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Firefighting Foam Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Firefighting Foam Market is segmented as below:
-
End-user
-
Oil And Gas
-
Aviation
-
Mining
-
Marine
-
Other End-users
-
Product
-
Aqueous Film-forming Foam
-
Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film-forming Foam
-
Protein Foam
-
Synthetic Detergent Foam
-
Other Foams
-
Geography
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
Firefighting Foam Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The firefighting foam market report covers the following areas:
-
Firefighting Foam Market Size
-
Firefighting Foam Market Trends
-
Firefighting Foam Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing use of fluorine-free firefighting foams as viable alternatives to AFFF as one of the prime reasons driving the firefighting foam market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Firefighting Foam Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist firefighting foam market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the firefighting foam market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the firefighting foam market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of firefighting foam market vendors
