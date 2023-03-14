By Sabela Ojea

Firefly Aerospace Inc. has been awarded a $112 million contract from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to deliver multiple lunar payloads in 2026.

The private aerospace firm said Tuesday that it will use its Blue Ghost spacecraft to place a satellite into lunar orbit and then deliver two research payloads on the far side of the moon.

This is the second NASA contract the company has secured, it said.

Firefly's first mission, Blue Ghost Mission 1, is on track for launch in 2024 and will deliver 10 NASA-sponsored payloads and two commercial payloads to Mare Crisium, a low-lying basin on the Moon's near side.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1815ET