Firm expectations and economic activity

Non-technical summary

To what extent do ﬁrm expectations aﬀect current decision making? Generally, economic theory assumes that ﬁrms' decisions about how much to produce or how to adjust prices depend not only on the current situation, but also on expectations about future developments. In fact, expectations take center stage in modern macroeconomic theory according to which ﬁrms decide on production, investment and hiring as well as on prices in a forward-looking manner. This also squares with common sense, as, for instance, one would think that expected demand for a ﬁrm's product is a key input its decision making process. And yet, a systematic empirical analysis of how expectations aﬀect economic decisions and thus also economic outcomes is still missing. Two major diﬃculties are to blame. First, expectations are not directly observable. Second, expectations respond to changes in the economic environment. The latter makes it diﬃcult to determine the eﬀect of expectations by themselves, without mixing the eﬀect with other developments.

In this paper, we take up the issue using a uniquely suited data set and a novel identiﬁcation strategy. Speciﬁcally, our analysis is based on the Business Expectations Panel maintained by the LMU-ifo Economics & Business Data Center in Munich, Germany. This data set covers monthly observations for the period 1991 to 2016. In each month, about 2000 ﬁrms in Germany's manufacturing sector report expectations regarding their future production. In addition, the survey also covers a rich set of additional information about each ﬁrm. This includes a large range of indicators that capture the economic and ﬁnancial conditions under which ﬁrms operate.

To determine the impact of expectations on the ﬁrms' behavior, we compare ﬁrms that are very similar in terms of their current and past situation and their general characteristics, that is, in their fundamentals. We use these fundamentals to predict what kind of expectations a ﬁrm reports in the survey. We then match ﬁrms which have the same probability to report a speciﬁc expectation (that is, their propensity score) and yet diﬀer in what they actually report. We attribute any diﬀerence in their behavior to the diﬀerence in expectations. Our identiﬁcation strategy exploits the fact that most ﬁrms respond to the survey early in the month. This allows us to estimate the eﬀect of expectations on production and price-setting decisions in the same month. Importantly, expectations refer to the following three months after the month in which ﬁrms are surveyed and during which decisions are made.