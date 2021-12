Firm expectations and economic activity

Non-technical summary

To what extent do firm expectations affect current decision making? Generally, economic theory assumes that firms' decisions about how much to produce or how to adjust prices depend not only on the current situation, but also on expectations about future developments. In fact, expectations take center stage in modern macroeconomic theory according to which firms decide on production, investment and hiring as well as on prices in a forward-looking manner. This also squares with common sense, as, for instance, one would think that expected demand for a firm's product is a key input its decision making process. And yet, a systematic empirical analysis of how expectations affect economic decisions and thus also economic outcomes is still missing. Two major difficulties are to blame. First, expectations are not directly observable. Second, expectations respond to changes in the economic environment. The latter makes it difficult to determine the effect of expectations by themselves, without mixing the effect with other developments.

In this paper, we take up the issue using a uniquely suited data set and a novel identification strategy. Specifically, our analysis is based on the Business Expectations Panel maintained by the LMU-ifo Economics & Business Data Center in Munich, Germany. This data set covers monthly observations for the period 1991 to 2016. In each month, about 2000 firms in Germany's manufacturing sector report expectations regarding their future production. In addition, the survey also covers a rich set of additional information about each firm. This includes a large range of indicators that capture the economic and financial conditions under which firms operate.

To determine the impact of expectations on the firms' behavior, we compare firms that are very similar in terms of their current and past situation and their general characteristics, that is, in their fundamentals. We use these fundamentals to predict what kind of expectations a firm reports in the survey. We then match firms which have the same probability to report a specific expectation (that is, their propensity score) and yet differ in what they actually report. We attribute any difference in their behavior to the difference in expectations. Our identification strategy exploits the fact that most firms respond to the survey early in the month. This allows us to estimate the effect of expectations on production and price-setting decisions in the same month. Importantly, expectations refer to the following three months after the month in which firms are surveyed and during which decisions are made.