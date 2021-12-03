|
Firm expectations and economic activity
Zeno Enders, Franziska Hünnekes, Gernot J. Müller
Working Paper Series
Firm expectations and economic activity
No 2621 / December 2021
Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.
Abstract
We assess how ﬁrm expectations about future production impact current production and pricing decisions. Our analysis is based on a large survey of ﬁrms in the German manufacturing sector. To identify the causal eﬀect of expectations, we rely on the timing of survey responses and match ﬁrms with the same fundamentals but diﬀerent views about the future. Firms that expect their production to increase (decrease) in the future are 15 percentage points more (less) likely to raise current production and prices, compared to ﬁrms that expect no change in production. In a second step, we show that expectations also matter even if they turn out to be incorrect. Lastly, we aggregate expectation errors across ﬁrms and ﬁnd that they account for about 15 percent of aggregate ﬂuctuations.
Keywords: Survey data, Propensity score matching, Business cycle, News, Noise
JEL-Codes: E32, D84, E71
Non-technical summary
To what extent do ﬁrm expectations aﬀect current decision making? Generally, economic theory assumes that ﬁrms' decisions about how much to produce or how to adjust prices depend not only on the current situation, but also on expectations about future developments. In fact, expectations take center stage in modern macroeconomic theory according to which ﬁrms decide on production, investment and hiring as well as on prices in a forward-looking manner. This also squares with common sense, as, for instance, one would think that expected demand for a ﬁrm's product is a key input its decision making process. And yet, a systematic empirical analysis of how expectations aﬀect economic decisions and thus also economic outcomes is still missing. Two major diﬃculties are to blame. First, expectations are not directly observable. Second, expectations respond to changes in the economic environment. The latter makes it diﬃcult to determine the eﬀect of expectations by themselves, without mixing the eﬀect with other developments.
In this paper, we take up the issue using a uniquely suited data set and a novel identiﬁcation strategy. Speciﬁcally, our analysis is based on the Business Expectations Panel maintained by the LMU-ifo Economics & Business Data Center in Munich, Germany. This data set covers monthly observations for the period 1991 to 2016. In each month, about 2000 ﬁrms in Germany's manufacturing sector report expectations regarding their future production. In addition, the survey also covers a rich set of additional information about each ﬁrm. This includes a large range of indicators that capture the economic and ﬁnancial conditions under which ﬁrms operate.
To determine the impact of expectations on the ﬁrms' behavior, we compare ﬁrms that are very similar in terms of their current and past situation and their general characteristics, that is, in their fundamentals. We use these fundamentals to predict what kind of expectations a ﬁrm reports in the survey. We then match ﬁrms which have the same probability to report a speciﬁc expectation (that is, their propensity score) and yet diﬀer in what they actually report. We attribute any diﬀerence in their behavior to the diﬀerence in expectations. Our identiﬁcation strategy exploits the fact that most ﬁrms respond to the survey early in the month. This allows us to estimate the eﬀect of expectations on production and price-setting decisions in the same month. Importantly, expectations refer to the following three months after the month in which ﬁrms are surveyed and during which decisions are made.
We ﬁnd that expectations have a signiﬁcant eﬀect on production and prices. Firms that expect future production to go up are 15 percentage points more likely to raise production in the current month than ﬁrms that expect no change. They are also considerably more likely to raise prices. Firms that expect production to decline, in contrast, respond in the opposite way-they are more likely to reduce production and prices.
This result is consistent with two hypotheses: First, expectations may reﬂect genuine information ("news") about the future, which has not yet materialized in current data. In this case, our approach would pick up the eﬀect of this news on current outcomes. Under this interpretation, expectations operate merely as a transmission channel. Second, and alternatively, expectations may not be related to future outcomes but simply reﬂect ﬁrms' "sentiment". In this case, expectations are an (exogenous) source of business cycle ﬂuctuations. In the paper, we show that ﬁrms also respond to expectations which turn out to be incorrect later on, so expectations which were not related to future outcomes. This suggests some role for expectations as a source of ﬂuctuations.
In a ﬁnal step, we analyze whether the ﬁrm-level eﬀects also matter for aggregate outcomes. For this purpose, we compute a measure of incorrect expectations at the economy-wide level using the ﬁrm responses. We ﬁnd that expectations about future production increases, which do not materialize, cause current industrial production and prices to rise. The aggregate expectation error accounts for some 15 percent of aggregate ﬂuctuations, which is quantitatively in line with eﬀects found by other authors studying the role of noise in the economy using very diﬀerent approaches.
To what extent do ﬁrm expectations aﬀect current decision making? According to theory, expectations should have a ﬁrst-order eﬀect. Expectations take center stage in modern macroeconomic theory, which assumes that ﬁrms decide on production, investment and hiring as well as on prices in a forward-looking manner (e.g., Kydland and Prescott 1982; Lucas 1973; Mortensen and Pissarides 2009; Woodford 2003). This, in turn, is essential for why and how cyclical impulses propagate and how policy announcements shape economic outcomes (e.g., Del Negro et al. 2012; Eggertsson and Woodford 2003). Yet, at an empirical level, the systematic exploration of how ﬁrm expectations aﬀect economic decisions and hence economic outcomes is still in its infancy. Arguably, two major diﬃculties are to blame. First, expectations are not directly observable. Second, expectations are responsive to changes in the economic environment; identifying a causal eﬀect of expectations on economic decisions is therefore challenging.
In this paper, we take up the issue by exploiting a uniquely suited data set and a novel identiﬁcation strategy. Speciﬁcally, our analysis is based on the EBDC Business Expectations Panel (BEP), maintained by the LMU-ifo Economics & Business Data Center (EBDC) in Munich. Our sample comprises monthly observations for the period 1991 to 2016. In each month, about 2000 ﬁrms in Germany's manufacturing sector report expectations regarding their future production in a qualitative manner: within the next three months it may increase, not change, or decrease. Similarly, ﬁrms report expectations about "business conditions." The survey is the basis for the ifo business climate index, a widely-observed leading indicator for economic activity in Germany (Becker and Wohlrabe 2008). In addition, the BEP contains a rich set of variables for each ﬁrm. These include a large range of indicators that capture the economic and ﬁnancial conditions under which ﬁrms operate.
We exploit these data in order to identify the causal eﬀect of ﬁrm expectations on their behavior, notably in terms of production and price setting. For this purpose, we match ﬁrms based on fundamentals and compare price-setting and production decisions of ﬁrms that have the same fundamentals but diﬀer in their views about the future. Formally, we estimate probit models in order to obtain an estimate for the probability that a ﬁrm expects production to rise or fall, respectively, given its fundamentals in a speciﬁc month. We then match ﬁrms that expect their production to increase or decrease with ﬁrms that expect no change using propensity scores (Rosenbaum and Rubin 1983). In this way, we interpret expectations that future production
