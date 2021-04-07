Firmament-Backed Envase Acquires Infosite Technologies, Strengthening Presence in Canada

DOVER, N.H., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envase Technologies ("Envase"), a mission-critical software platform for the intermodal supply chain, announced today the acquisition of Infosite Technologies ("Infosite"), a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) built for freight brokers, intermodal carriers, and over-the-road (OTR) trucking companies based near Montréal, Quebec. Infosite joins Envase's existing suite of market-leading technology solutions built for the intermodal community.

"The acquisition of Infosite adds a robust TMS offering serving freight brokerage, OTR, and intermodal customers," said Larry Cuddy Jr., CEO, Envase Technologies. "We are incredibly excited to welcome the Infosite team and customers to the Envase family."

Infosite will strengthen Envase's presence in the Canadian market, adding several hundred customers and increasing Envase's total customer count to 1,300+ carriers and brokers moving freight across North America.

Envase enables its customers to efficiently move freight across ports, rails, yards, warehouses, and end destinations with complete end-to-end visibility. The Infosite transaction represents Envase's fourth acquisition in the last six months, following the acquisitions of SecurSpace, Tailwind, and DrayMaster, which have collectively strengthened Envase's market-leading position as a holistic provider of software tools for carriers and freight brokers of all sizes.

Envase's financial partner, The Firmament Group, provided strategic assistance in consummating the acquisition. Tedmond Wong and Green Campbell, who both serve as Board Members of Envase, led the transaction on behalf of Firmament.

About Envase

Envase ( www.envasetechnologies.com ) provides mission-critical, cloud-based transportation management system (TMS) enterprise software and mobile applications to the intermodal transportation industry, with a core focus on the drayage trucking niche. The software merges order entry, dispatch, container tracking, electronic data interchange (EDI), API connectivity, document imaging, invoicing, settlements, and business intelligence, among other functions, into a single, streamlined system providing carrier efficiencies and container visibility over the intermodal supply chain.

About Infosite

Infosite (www.infositetech.com) provides mission-critical transportation management system enterprise software to freight brokers, over-the-road carriers, and intermodal carriers.

About The Firmament Group

Firmament (www.thefirmamentgroup.com) provides tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament concentrates on businesses in the healthcare services, software, health and wellness, food and agriculture, life sciences, and business services sectors. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

