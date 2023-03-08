By Pierre Bertrand

Firmenich SA on Wednesday said that unannounced inspections were carried out at its offices as part of a multi-jurisdiction probe into suspected anticompetitive conduct.

The privately-owned perfume and taste company said its offices were inspected in France, Switzerland and the U.K. as part of probes launched in consultation with the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Justice Department by the European Commission, the Swiss Competition Commission and the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority.

The Swiss Competition Commission said that it raided the Firmenich offices in Switzerland on Tuesday morning as it works to determine if cartel law violations had indeed taken place.

There are suspicions that fragrance producers colluded on pricing and prohibited competitors from supplying certain customers and limited the production of certain fragrances, the Swiss commission said.

Firmenich said that it is closely monitoring developments and is cooperating with investigators.

The other companies being investigations are International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Givaudan SA and Symrise AG.

"Unannounced inspections are a preliminary step in anti-trust investigations into suspected infringements of competition rules," Firmenich said in a statement. "This does not mean that the company has engaged in anti-competitive behavior nor does it prejudge the outcome of the investigation itself."

Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 0837ET