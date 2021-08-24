Firmer commodity prices help Australia, NZ dlrs make tiny gains

SYDNEY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars rose slightly against the greenback on Tuesday, helped
by improving commodity prices, and some weakness in the U.S.
currency ahead of a central bankers convention hosted by the
Federal Reserve.
The Aussie dollar was only 0.08% higher at $0.7216
at 4:33 GTM, putting it 1.5% away from the nine-month low of
$0.7106 it reached on Friday. The next resistance level lies
around $0.7269.
The kiwi dollar too was slightly higher at $0.6895.
To now stand around 1.3% stronger than Friday's nine-month low
of $0.6807.
A 3% jump in iron ore prices helped both currencies to
steady.
"The recovery in currencies is fuelled by short covering
especially the oversold commodity currencies," Philip Wee DBS
foreign exchange strategist said.
"This is likely to be limited ... (and) a consolidation
rather than the start of a trend reversal."
Both currencies have been laid low by weak commodity prices
and the spread of the Delta variant at home, with Sydney
extending a strict lockdown until the end of September and New
Zealand lengthening its national lockdown.
As a result of the lockdown, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
(RBNZ) decided against raising interest rates this week.
"The recovery in equities and risk appetite, together with
what the market appears to be viewing as 'light' at the end of
the 'lockdown tunnel' has helped the Kiwi claw its way back,"
said ANZ analysts.
"On balance the market seems to be slanting toward the view
that NZ will beat Delta, and if that is the case, that should
put official cash rate hikes ... back on the table later in the
year."
A speech by U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole
conference this week will be closely watched by investors
betting on when the Fed starts to wind down its bond-buying
program, traders said.
New Zealand bonds fell, with yields rising three
basis points across the curve, while yields on 10-year
Australian debt were 3.6 basis points higher at
1.137%, putting it 12 basis points below U.S. yields.
Yields in Australian 3-year bonds rose two basis points to
0.219%.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)