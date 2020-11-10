Firms Using iPipeline's InsureSight Data Analytics Increased Life Insurance Placements by 9% for Perm, 3% for Term

InsureSight Data Analytics Enable Agents/Advisors to Break Through COVID-19 Challenges to Sell

iPipeline® – a leading provider of low code cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry – today reported, for the period ranging from March to August 2020, five top firms using InsureSight® Data Analytics increased placement for permanent insurance products by 9% and term insurance products by 3% above the industry averages. This resulted in a $7.3 million increase in sales for the five firms during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Developed by iPipeline’s data analytics and data science team, the InsureSight® Data Analytics leverages data from iPipeline’s Agency Management System (AMS), which is comprised of 300+ Distributors, 70+ Carriers, 800,000+ annual application submissions, $8 Billion+ in annuity deposits, and $4 Billion+ in life premium within the industry. Real-time performance metrics for a participating firm are benchmarked against the industry to deliver a holistic view and drive improvement.

“Nothing thrills me more than to see our customers benefiting from our digital products during the COVID-19 pandemic. The challenges to customer engagement are real, and selling in the contactless environment is extremely difficult,” said Larry Berran, CEO, iPipeline. “InsureSight Data Analytics is an extremely powerful and insightful tool for top management to use in benchmarking performance both within their unique environments as well as on a national basis. It not only provides knowledge about how you stack up against the competition, but it enables top management to evaluate what is being sold, where, and to whom to fine tune operations and optimize sales on a demographic and geographic basis. Being able to analyze white space for a product portfolio and identify viable markets is invaluable when things are tough. InsureSight is making a difference and proving to be a critical service in today’s marketplace.”

“As an early adopter of iPipeline’s InsureSight Data Analytics, AgencyOne began to see and measure data points that we had never looked at before. We had a gut feeling about the success of our business, but we could not prove it other than by looking at our revenue,” said Gonzalo Garcia, Partner, AgencyOne. “To understand more about our business and people, we worked with iPipeline to develop the ‘advisor scorecard’ functionality of the system. By measuring each advisor’s business relationship with us and more importantly, communicating that information to our advisors on a quarterly basis, all parties are held accountable for the success of each other. It became a true business partnership. From there, we were able to have some very real conversations--using factual data points—to enhance services for productive relationships and terminate non-productive ones, resulting in long term, mutual profitability and growth.”

“Lion Street has an intense focus on connecting high-net-worth individuals, family offices, business owners, and corporate clients with the best financial solutions to meet both their short- and long-term needs. Our ability to understand all their current and future needs has a profound impact on our performance,” said Dan Stanley, Vice President Operations, Lion Street. “iPipeline’s InsureSight Data Analytics provides the ability to quickly and efficiently identify service gaps and adjust both internally and externally to strategically plan our next move, and this has positively impacted our placement ratios in a very difficult year.”

“As a data driven firm, having immediate insight into the dynamics of our business enables us to understand how we are performing as an integrated operation to address the needs of our customers and agents. This is particularly critical in today’s marketplace given the challenges,” said Mac Chrystal, President & CEO, Gen3 Advisor Group. “InsureSight Data Analytics is a powerful and rapidly enabled service, which has allowed Gen3 to react in real-time to all activities within our business process. There is no question that it has improved how we function as a team and driven record growth for us during the COVID-19 pandemic period."

