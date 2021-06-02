First Bank and Trust Company Welcomes Karen Tupitza to the Trust & Wealth Management Division

STAUNTON, Va., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank and Trust Company, a diversified financial services firm with assets of $2.5 billion, today announced that Karen Tupitza has been appointed as Vice President and Wealth Management Officer in Staunton, Virginia.

Tupitza brings over 25 years of financial planning experience with her. Before joining First Bank and Trust Company, Tupitza served as Director of Financial Planning in the D.C. Metro area.

In her new role at First Bank and Trust Company, Tupitza will provide holistic financial planning and advice to small businesses and families in Staunton and the surrounding market areas.

"Karen is a tremendous asset to our team, and she will be of great value to clients in the Staunton and surrounding areas," stated Chris Henry, CTFA, CFP®, Senior Vice President of the First Trust & Wealth Management Division of First Bank and Trust Company.

Karen Tupitza graduated from Western Governors University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management before earning her Master of Science Degree in Personal Financial Planning. She has earned certifications as a Certified Financial Planner, a Master Planner Advanced Studies, a Chartered SRI Counselor, and an Accredited Wealth Management Advisor. Karen holds Series 7 and Series 66 licenses through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and she is also a licensed Virginia Life, Health, and Annuities Insurance provider.

Tupitza is a volunteer on the CFP® Board's Scholarship review committee. She and her husband reside in central Virginia.

Karen Tupitza's office is located at 1030 Richmond Road in Staunton, Virginia. She may be reached at ktupitza@firstbank.com.

