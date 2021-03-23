Log in
First Citizens Bank Extends Sagent Partnership for Five Years to Enhance Community Banking Vision with Scalable Servicing Tech

03/23/2021 | 10:31am EDT
Partnership empowers borrowers with self-service tools to take control of their mortgage loans throughout future market cycles

Sagent, a fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for America’s top banks and lenders, today announced a five-year partnership extension with North Carolina-headquartered First Citizens Bank. The extension marks two decades of collaboration on Sagent’s consumer-first, enterprise-grade loan servicing platform.

Since its inception in 1898, First Citizens has reinforced its commitment to helping customers prosper by building lasting relationships and keeping an eye on their long-term success. First Citizens combines accessible human support with innovative digital banking tools to keep customers in control of their financial livelihoods. With $49 billion in assets, First Citizens Bank offers personal, business and commercial banking services through more than 500 branches in 19 states. At the root of First Citizens’ success is the bank’s enduring Forever First© brand, grounded in a customer-first, community-focused philosophy.

Core to First Citizens’ consumer-first approach to mortgage servicing is a technology stack built around Sagent’s LoanServ, a powerful system of record, and CARE (formerly known as Account Connect), a servicer-branded, consumer-facing dashboard that helps servicers effortlessly manage performing and non-performing loans and provide top-notch, real-time customer care.

“At First Citizens, we always say that banking is about people. As one of the largest family-controlled banks in the country, we understand that our customers’ financial decisions have profound, wide-ranging impacts on their families, businesses and communities,” said Brian Kunar, Senior Vice President and Director of Mortgage Servicing at First Citizens Bank. “Sagent’s consumer-first approach to mortgage servicing fits squarely into our wider technology strategy, which aims to empower our associates and our customers with the tools that advance the overall financial health of the communities we serve.”

As LoanServ informs fast, accurate loan boarding and empowers customer service teams to manage complex borrower inquiries with quick ‘one-call’ outcomes, CARE empowers borrowers with powerful self-service features and instant access to real-time expertise so they get the care they need right when they need it so homeowners always feel in control of their financial futures.

“First Citizens has achieved a competitive edge because they have mastered a high-touch, modern, multi-product experience,” said Dan Sogorka, CEO and President at Sagent. “Even the best technology is only as good as the people using it, and we’re proud to help First Citizens complement their unparalleled customer service with smart technology that drives cost savings, increases compliance and — most crucially — delivers delighted clients.”

Powered by Sagent’s servicing suite, First Citizens adroitly navigated policy changes and shifts in customer needs in 2020, relying on the seamless interplay between LoanServ and CARE to adapt to each CARES rollout with modern borrower self-service and real-time configuration (rather than coding) to ensure full compliance with real-time policy changes.

As the housing industry’s modernized, consumer-first loan servicing system of record, Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, and retain millions of homeowners.

To learn more about Sagent’s innovative approach to mortgage servicing visit sagentlending.com, and for more information on First Citizens, visit firstcitizens.com.

About Sagent

Sagent modernizes the lending and homeownership experience for loan servicers and millions of consumers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is a joint venture that combines Fiserv Inc.’s decades of market-leading fintech expertise with Warburg Pincus’ skill in growing technology companies. Visit www.sagent.com to learn more.

About First Citizens Bank

As one of America’s largest family-controlled banks, First Citizens is known for building financial strength that lasts for personal, business, commercial and wealth management clients. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens provides a broad range of financial products and operates a network of more than 500 branches in 19 states, many in high-growth markets. First Citizens Bank is a major subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which has more than $49 billion in assets. For more information, call toll free 1-888-FC DIRECT (1-888-323-4732) or visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®.


© Business Wire 2021
