First Command Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Holdings for AMS Program and Banking Affiliate

First Command Financial Services, Inc. announced today that the Asset Management Solutions (AMS) program and the Investment Management Account program closed out the fourth quarter of 2020 holding approximately $6.4 billion in marketable securities.

According to its Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, First Command held approximately 69.4 million shares of certain marketable securities (specifically, securities that are traded on public exchanges, including exchange-traded funds and individual stocks, but not mutual funds) as of Dec. 31. The bulk of these investments were managed on behalf of clients of First Command Advisory Services’ AMS program, which held approximately 63.3 million shares valued at about $6 billion.

“AMS is a single, easy-to-monitor program that serves clients through time-tested financial principles,” said First Command’s Chief Investment Officer John Weitzer. “Our professional investment managers provide clients with personal attention that aligns with their financial goals. We are committed to earning the loyalty of clients who seek strategic asset allocation and broad global diversification in their long-term pursuit of financial security.”

In addition, First Command Bank held approximately 6.1 million shares valued at about $409 million in its Investment Management Account program on behalf of the clients of its Wealth Management & Trust Services Group.

“We are proud to serve the investment management and custodial needs of our high net worth clients,” said David White, CEO of First Command Bank. “We value the trust that our clients continue to place in us, and we are committed to giving them the highest level of service and advice.”

First Command Financial Services, Inc. offers financial planning services, AMS and other investment advisory services to individuals and entities. Managed accounts and mutual fund assets brokered by First Command Brokerage Services totaled approximately $35.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.

First Command Bank is a federally chartered savings bank and a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). In addition to wealth management and trust services, the bank offers a variety of personal banking products and services that include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, debt consolidation loans, credit and debit cards and online banking services. Commercial banking products and services offered by First Command Bank include commercial checking accounts, money market savings accounts, commercial loans, business credit and debit cards and online banking services. First Command Bank’s assets totaled approximately $964 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.

About First Command

First Command Financial Services and its subsidiaries, including First Command Brokerage Services, First Command Advisory Services and First Command Bank, coach our Nation’s military families in their pursuit of financial security. Since 1958, First Command Financial Advisors have been shaping positive financial behaviors through face-to-face coaching with hundreds of thousands of client families.

