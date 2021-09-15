Log in
First Command Sponsoring Coast Guard Academy's Homecoming Games

09/15/2021 | 11:40am EDT
First Command Financial Services, Inc. is proud to serve as sponsor of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s two Homecoming football games in 2021 on Sept. 18 and Oct. 2.

As part of its ongoing support of Coast Guard athletics, First Command also sponsored this year’s Welcome Back Picnic and pep rally celebrating the start of the 2021 athletic season.

“First Command is honored to partner with the Coast Guard Academy Athletic Activity Fund as part of our long-term sponsorship agreement benefitting the cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy,” said First Command President/CEO Mark Steffe. “We are proud to support programs that matter to the men and women of our Nation’s military at all stages of their careers.”

About First Command

First Command Financial Services and its subsidiaries, including First Command Brokerage Services, First Command Advisory Services and First Command Bank, coach our Nation’s military families in their pursuit of financial security. Since 1958, First Command Financial Advisors have been shaping positive financial behaviors through face-to-face coaching with hundreds of thousands of client families.

©2021 First Command Financial Services, Inc. is the parent company of First Command Brokerage Services, Inc. (Member SIPC, FINRA), First Command Advisory Services, Inc., First Command Insurance Services, Inc. and First Command Bank. Securities products and brokerage services are provided by First Command Brokerage Services, Inc., a broker-dealer. Financial planning and investment advisory services are provided by First Command Advisory Services, Inc., an investment adviser. Insurance products and services are provided by First Command Insurance Services, Inc. Banking products and services are provided by First Command Bank (Member FDIC). Securities are not FDIC insured, have no bank guarantee and may lose value. A financial plan, by itself, cannot assure that retirement or other financial goals will be met. First Command Financial Services, Inc. and its related entities are not affiliated with, authorized to sell or represent on behalf of or otherwise endorsed by any federal employee benefits programs referenced, by the U.S. government, or the U.S. Armed Forces.


© Business Wire 2021
