First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union : Names New Chief Information & Technology Officer, Celebrates 50% Executive Roles Held By Women

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, the #1 ranked credit union in PA by Forbes and leader in financial services innovation and inclusive banking in the Lehigh Valley announced the promotion of Karla Trumbauer to Chief Information and Technology Officer to support strategic Information and Technology transformation, innovation and alignment to the future.

As a member of the executive leadership team, Karla leads First Commonwealth's Information & Technology organization. In her new role, she provides strategic direction and leadership for Information & Technology strategy, Enterprise Project and Portfolio Management, Business Applications, Product Management, Foundational Technology Services, Data/Analytics and Facilities. Karla joined First Commonwealth in early 2018 as VP Information Technology and has been instrumental in the organization's successful and accelerated technology and data transformation, enterprise optimization initiatives and strategic partner integrations.

"Karla is exactly the right person for this key role to help us continue to be agile and adaptable in meeting our members when, where, and how they need us with more valuable products, services, capabilities, and personalized experiences than ever before. She has proven to be an exceptional leader and pivotal to our success. As Chief Information & Technology officer, she brings the perfect mix of experience, leadership style, passion for people, innovation, community and alignment with our mission, vision and values," said Donna LoStocco, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Commonwealth.

Karla has more than 20 years of experience in technology, information and project management and is a future-focused leader masterful at balancing strategic and operational priorities. She brings key skills in executive cross-functional leadership and alignment, application integration and support, infrastructure, service management, financial management and vendor management. Karla holds a BS in Management Information Systems from DeSales University and an MBA with a focus in Project Management from Lehigh University. Karla serves on the Women United Cabinet with the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, Upper Macungie Recreation Board and on her children's PTO board.

LoStocco added, "I'm thrilled to have our leadership 'dream team' - with half of our executive roles filled by proven, exceptional women leaders. As we celebrate Women's History Month and the accomplishments of women throughout history, it's special to recognize this achievement of one of our own exceptional women leaders. We now have the right people, with the right experience and mindset, in the right roles to accelerate our strategic growth, transformation and alignment to the future. Our executive 'dream team' includes: Tricia Szurgot, Chief Operating Officer; John Melcher, Chief People Officer; Kim Murray, Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Brown, Chief Lending Officer; Jim Gagliano, Chief Experience Officer; Karla Trumbauer, Chief Information & Technology Officer; Steve Mertz, Senior Vice President Business & Retail Lending. Together, we're working tirelessly to strengthen our communities by empowering positive change, making quality, affordable financial services more accessible and serving the evolving financial needs of the diverse Lehigh Valley community."

ABOUT FIRST COMMONWEALTH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union (FCFCU) is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial services cooperative serving more than 68,000 members and 1,500 businesses in the Greater Lehigh Valley since 1959. A nationally recognized leader in consumer and business banking innovation and service, FCFCU is committed to ' Banking for Good ' and investing heavily in the Lehigh Valley community. As the Forbes' #1 Credit Union in PA in both 2020 and 2019, and winner of numerous community service awards, First Commonwealth FCU is among the highest ranked credit unions by the National Credit Union Administration. With a mission of "empowering the pursuit of financial happiness" and core values of "honesty, innovation, generosity, humility, excellence and respect" FCFCU is focused on bringing affordable, easy to use financial services to everyone in the Lehigh Valley community. With eleven financial centers , 24/7 account access , a best-in-class digital banking center and dedicated small business center, First Commonwealth FCU provides trusted financial services in the communities they serve. First Commonwealth FCU serves its membership through purpose-driven and mission-based values to help members empower their pursuit of financial happiness through all the stages of life.

