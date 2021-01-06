Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Community Mortgage : Adds New Atlanta-Area Team; This Time in Johns Creek

01/06/2021 | 08:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has hired Greg and Michelle Janicki to establish a lending team in Johns Creek, based out of its Atlanta branch. Together they have a combined 50+ years' experience in the mortgage industry.

"Greg's 30 years in the mortgage industry and Michelle's 20 years in the business, along with the previous executive leadership experience they both have, benefits their clients immensely," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "Their passion about building 'Clients for Life' is reflected in their real estate agent relationships and repeat business from satisfied homeowners."

Team Janicki – which will include Melinda Schneider, Processor – focuses on a full range of residential mortgage needs, including first-time and self-employed homebuyers; VA, FHA and USDA lending; and all conventional and jumbo mortgage products. While they focus on the Southeastern market, they can assist consumers with mortgages in the many markets in which FCM is licensed across the country.

"Greg's work ethic and commitment to cultivating successful, mutually beneficial relationships is a key to his having helped so many people achieve their home ownership dreams over the years," says Atlanta native Michelle. And Greg notes that, "Michelle's knowledge of the industry as a previous operations manager, ensures she provides the best guidance to help their clients meet all of their home financing needs."

Away from work, both Janickis are involved in charitable activities, including previously co-chairing the Board of the nonprofit Wellspring Living. In addition to spending time with family, including their two granddaughters, they have a passion for rescue animals and are avid golfers.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. FCM funded over $3.4 billion in home loans in 2020. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

Greg Janicki (NMLS# 960123) can be reached at 770-880-2680 or Greg.Janicki@FCMhomeloans.com. Michelle Janicki (NMLS# 1400824) can be reached at 404-819-4179 or Michelle.Janicki@FCMhomeloans.com. Melinda Schneider can be reached at 443-655-3902 or Melinda.Schneider@FCMhomeloans.com.

Media inquiries
B. Andrew (Drew) Plant
288503@email4pr.com
678-637-5532

First Community Mortgage
Megan Chastain, VP of Marketing
288503@email4pr.com
731-610-1504

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-community-mortgage-adds-new-atlanta-area-team-this-time-in-johns-creek-301201386.html

SOURCE First Community Mortgage


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:59aBASLER : PC Cards for Multi-Camera Systems in Comparison
PU
08:58aREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS S A : Portugal hits 111 hours without conventional thermal power production
PU
08:57aBritain's competition watchdog to probe Nvidia's Arm takeover
RE
08:57aMECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:56aGLOBALDATA : Digital passes to boost consumer confidence by enhancing efficiency, safety and data privacy, says GlobalData
PU
08:56aGLOBALDATA : Topps enters England lockdown with healthy balance sheet
PU
08:56aGLOBALDATA : Asia witnessed highest crude oil refinery maintenance globally in 2020, says GlobalData
PU
08:56aSAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Yukon Workers' Compensation Board Rolls Out Sapiens ClaimsPro Upgrade
PU
08:56aStonehill Closes on Nine Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) Loans Totaling $100 Million During Q420
BU
08:56aBespoke Extracts Announces Special CBD Promotional Offers and Continued Expansion of Superstar Team of Brand Ambassadors
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ