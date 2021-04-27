Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

First ECA review of an uncharted territory: risks and challenges of the financial contributions from non-EU countries to the EU and some of its Member States

04/27/2021 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Several non-EU countries make financial contributions to the EU and its Member States. The task of managing those contributions is beset with risks, some of those resulting from Brexit. This is explained by the European Court of Auditors in its first comprehensive review of this little-known topic, which is published today. The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states also make direct financial contributions to certain EU Member States as a result of package deals negotiated when they were granted access to the EU's internal market. These latter contributions entail some key challenges to ensure that they are commensurate to the benefits of access to the internal market and are complementary with EU actions whilst limiting the risk of double funding.

About 1% of EU revenue comes from contributions paid by 18 non-EU countries. This represented around €7 billion over the 2014-2019 period, with Switzerland and Norway (€2.2 bn each), Turkey (€1.3 bn) and Israel (€1.0 bn) being the largest contributors. In return for these financial contributions, non-EU countries gain access to EU programmes or activities such as Horizon 2020 or Erasmus+. In addition to these contributions paid directly to the EU, the four EFTA states (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) provide an average of €0.5 billion each year directly to some EU Member States to complement the EU's cohesion policy by reducing social and economic disparities in the EU and the European Economic Area.

'With this review, we aim to provide a comprehensive picture of the largely unknown financial contributions non-EU countries provide directly to the EU and to some of its Member States', said François-Roger Cazala, the Member of the European Court of Auditors responsible for the review. 'Our work sheds light for the first time on the challenges the EU is facing in connection with these contributions and their management.'

Disclaimer

European Court of Auditors published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 15:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:44aItaly sells $3.5 billion of U.S. dollar bonds
RE
11:40aSpanish telcos welcome 40-year 5G licence windfall
RE
11:37aMexican finance minister herrera says mexico is one of countries in region that will come out of pandemic much stronger than peers in terms of macro, fiscal conditions
RE
11:34aGeneral Electric reports smaller cash outflow, reaffirms 2021 outlook
RE
11:31aFIRST ECA REVIEW OF AN UNCHARTED TERRITORY : risks and challenges of the financial contributions from non-EU countries to the EU and some of its Member States
PU
11:30aU.S. RENEWABLE FUEL CREDITS CLIMB TO HIGHEST SINCE AT LEAST 2013 : traders
RE
11:25aSEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES  : Intersects Multiple Gold Zones at Henning-Maloney
PU
11:25aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : RBI cancels Certificate of Registration of Four NBFCs
PU
11:21aChina's export share grew in pandemic but may be near peak, UNCTAD says
RE
11:10aOil rises as OPEC+ seen sticking to policy despite India COVID surge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Stocks dip on caution before Fed, earnings
4BP PLC : BP : to resume share buybacks as profit soars on strong oil, gas trading
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Mastercard and digital currency exchange Gemini to launch crypto rewards cred..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ