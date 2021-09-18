Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First EOI for signing long-term agreement with upcoming dedicated Ethanol plants for supply of ethanol received an overwhelming response;

09/18/2021 | 05:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas
First EOI for signing long-term agreement with upcoming dedicated Ethanol plants for supply of ethanol received an overwhelming response;

Shri Hardeep Puri says that this EOI is a proactive step to motivate project proponents to set up ethanol plants in deficit states
Posted On: 18 SEP 2021 2:49PM by PIB Delhi

The first Expression of Interest (EOI) for signing long-term agreement with upcoming dedicated Ethanol plants for supply of Ethanol has received an overwhelming response, with 197 bidders participating in the same. The EOI was published by BPCL on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies under the guidance of Ministry of Petroleum &Natural Gas on 27th August which opened on 17th September. The bids are currently under evaluation.

Thanking all the bidders for making the EOI successful and wishing them all the very best in their ventures,Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas &Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri has said that this EOI is a proactive step taken by MoP&NG and Oil companies to motivate project proponents to set up ethanol production plants in ethanol deficit states, thereby paving the way forward for the nation in achieving the ethanol blending target of 20% and more in the coming years.

173 Cr litre Ethanol was procured last year and 5%blending was achieved during ESY - 2019-20. The target for ongoing year ESY - 2020-21 is 325 Cr litre which will take the blending to 8.5%. Actual achievement during ESY - 2020-21 so far has been 243 Cr litre, accounting for 8.01% blending.

The Government has announced five different rates for Ethanol based on feedstock used for Ethanol production. The raw material and rates are as under:

Raw material

Ex-mill price per lit

Sugarcane juice / sugar / sugar syrup

₹62.65

B molasses

₹57.61

C molasses

₹45.69

Damaged food Grains / Maize

₹51.55

Surplus rice with FCI

₹56.87

GST and Transportation charges are being paid extra. Besides, other incentives being provided for Ethanol production are: Long term visibility/Off take Assurance; Interest subvention Scheme for capacity addition; Differential remunerative price of ethanol; Relaxed EOI conditions/Reduced Bank Guarantee requirements and Penalty for non-supply; and Procurement priority within State boundary limits.

YB



(Release ID: 1756021)Visitor Counter : 32


Disclaimer

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Republic of India published this content on 18 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 09:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:14aNANFANG MEDIA REPORT : China pushes forward master plans to boost Hong Kong, Macao economy
PR
06:09aNFTS : Art Meets Crypto – Traditional Copyright Issues In A Tokenized World
AQ
06:01aBONANZA GOLDFIELDS : World's First Hybrid NFT Company To Be Listed In The United States - Bonanza Goldfields Corp Enters Into A Memorandum of Understanding To Acquire Hybrid NFT Firm Marvion™ media Limited
PR
06:00aAMAZON COM : SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew set for splashdown
RE
05:52aFirst EOI for signing long-term agreement with upcoming dedicated Ethanol plants for supply of ethanol received an overwhelming response;
PU
05:43aCHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL : PChome Online, Eyeing Fintech and BNPL Opportunities, Announces NT$1 billion Private Placement to Introduce China Development Financial (2883.TW) and Chunghwa Telecom (2412.TW) as Strategic Investors
PR
05:31aFactbox-Key economic policy stances of candidates to be Japan's next PM
RE
05:29aXCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Excavator Logs Cumulative Production and Sales of 200,000 Units
AQ
04:42aEICHER MOTORS : Schedule of Meeting with Analysts and Investors September 18, 2021
PU
04:40aRTX A/S : Share repurchase completing the programme
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande says six execs redeemed investment products in advance
2'Not true': IMF chief Georgieva denies pro-China pressure on World Bank..
3Alphabet : India antitrust probe finds Google abused Android dominance,..
4Agra Ventures : Announces Change of Auditor
5Factbox-Key economic policy stances of candidates to be Japan's next PM

HOT NEWS