Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Eagle Investment Management : Establishes New Small Cap Team

04/21/2021 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (“First Eagle”) is pleased to announce the establishment of its new Small Cap investment team, effective April 21, 2021. A distinct investment capability alongside First Eagle’s Global Value and Alternative Credit teams, the new Small Cap team expands the range of differentiated investment solutions available to retail and institutional investors globally.

First Eagle’s new Small Cap team consists of Portfolio Manager Bill Hench, Associate Portfolio Managers Suzanne Franks and Rob Kosowsky, and Senior Research Analyst Adam Mielnik. The team is well-established within the investment industry. All four were previously employed by Royce Investment Partners, where Hench was listed as one of the portfolio managers of the Small Cap Opportunistic Value strategy (including the Royce Opportunity Fund) as of 2004, becoming lead Portfolio Manager in 2013; Franks and Kosowsky were listed as Assistant Portfolio Managers as of October 2018; and Mielnik served since 2014, most recently as a Senior Analyst. The team is located primarily at First Eagle’s New York City headquarters, with the Head of Small Cap Bill Hench reporting to Mehdi Mahmud, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Eagle.

“The universe of small cap stocks is not well covered by the investor community and therefore remains particularly inefficient. It presents a compelling opportunity for skilled, active investors to potentially generate attractive returns in excess of passive indexes through stock selection,” said Mahmud. “Bill and his team bring a proven philosophy and process in the small cap space and have a long history of delivering attractive results for investors. Together with strategies managed by our Global Value and Alternative Credit teams, our new Small Cap capability extends First Eagle’s range of compelling and differentiated investment products available to clients.”

The Small Cap team at First Eagle takes an opportunistic, bottom-up approach to identifying undervalued small cap US companies that have a potential catalyst for improved fundamentals. First Eagle intends to make its new Small Cap capability available to retail and institutional investors in the US and globally through a variety of product structures. The firm has filed a preliminary registration statement to launch a new mutual fund managed by the team and expects this fund to be available in the third quarter.

ABOUT FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

First Eagle Investment Management is an independent, privately owned investment management firm headquartered in New York with approximately $109 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Dedicated to providing prudent stewardship of client assets, the firm focuses on active, fundamental and benchmark-agnostic investing, with a strong emphasis on downside mitigation. Over a long history dating back to 1864, First Eagle has helped its clients avoid permanent impairment of capital and earn attractive returns through widely varied economic cycles—a tradition that is central to its mission today. The firm’s investment capabilities include equity, fixed income, alternative credit and multi-asset strategies. For more information on First Eagle, please visit www.feim.com. For information on the Alternative Credit team at First Eagle, please visit www.feac.com.

First Eagle Investment Management is the brand name for First Eagle Investment Management, LLC and its subsidiary investment advisers. First Eagle Alternative Credit is the brand name for those subsidiary investment advisers engaged in the alternative credit business.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aRANPLAN  : publishes the Annual Report for 2020
AQ
09:21aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Signature Aviation plc
DJ
09:21aMILLIONAIREMATCH  : Announces New Handwritten Letter Service to Avert Breakups
BU
09:21aFANUC's Popular LR Mate Robot Series Now Features 10 Model Variations
BU
09:20aSouth Africa's Pick n Pay eyes lower to mid-income communities with new stores
RE
09:20aRATE ANNOUNCEMENT TO COME AT 10 : 00 (et)
PU
09:19aKNIGHT-SWIFT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:19aAQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS ON MAY 4 AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 5 AT 8 : 00 a.m. ET
GL
09:19aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : RSA Insurance Group plc
DJ
09:18aWall St set for lower open as Netflix slides, cases rise
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : WATCH THIS SPACE: Volatility is bitcoin's main attraction - Raoul Pal
3JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. : GLOBAL MARKETS: Wall Street heads for subdued start as Netflix, oil drop
4NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Apple packs iPad Pros with faster chips, slims iMacs and jumps into tracking tags
5European shares rebound on strong earnings, takeover speculation boosts Hugo Boss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ