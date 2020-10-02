Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

First-Ever Superhero Rap Artist Releases Hilarious Video for Debut Single The Official Adventures of Superhoe Just in Time for Halloween

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 08:05am EDT

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Available now on all major streaming services, the amazing debut single and accompanying video for 'The Official Adventures of Superhoe' by one of the most exciting new artists in all of hip-hop, Superhoe. (MATURE)

New Superhero - SUPERHOE

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct 02, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Available now on all major streaming services, the amazing debut single and accompanying video for 'The Official Adventures of Superhoe' by one of the most exciting new artists in all of hip-hop, Superhoe.

The Miami Beach-based rapper is the ultimate symbol of confidence and charisma. Flaunting a provocative rap style, sparkling risqué costume, and trademark sense of humor, Superhoe is a hero out to save the world with foul-mouthed energy and a sexually dominant delivery.

"Hip-hop artists and superheroes have more in common than you might expect," says Superhoe's manager, Alex Miranda. "It's all about building a larger than life persona and entertaining people."

About The Song

A celebration of the perverted secret identities of pop culture's most well-known superheroes, cartoon characters, and legends, the spectacular new single 'The Official Adventures of Superhoe' is a rowdy Halloween anthem encouraging all people to be unapologetic with their sexuality and love their inner hoe.

Inspired by Funkdoobiest's 1995 song 'Superhoes,' the track showcases infectious lyrics over hard-hitting hi-hats, heavy bass and boasts a highly quotable chorus belted out by Superhoe. Her signature trap sound is already receiving worldwide play and is bound to be compared to the current crop of powerhouse femcees Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat.

About The Video

'The Official Adventures of Superhoe' arrives alongside an iconic music video made by Upon Design, who's produced imaginative content for top media companies such as CBS, Warner Bros, and Nickelodeon. Premiering exclusively on YouTube, the wild, new visual features hysterical appearances by everyone from Spider-Man and Wonder Woman, to Mickey Mouse and Cinderella - even the 1989 Batmobile shows up! The fierce Superhoe is seen delivering sultry dance moves inside her colorful secret hideout whose front door is a pulsating multidimensional portal.

With her debut release, Superhoe will undoubtedly impress fans and critics alike, and with new music coming soon, she's destined to become an internet superhero.

One of the first questions asked by many prospective Superhoe fans - or Hoes, as they are so lovingly called - is where exactly Superhoe comes from.

Critical Praise for Superhoe

"Visually incredible and blessed with endless nostalgia-fueled fun, Superhoe's music video is destined to become a viral hit." - True Tale Productions, Winner Of Two Daytime Emmy Awards.

"...lyrics would make Stan Lee proud. Fanboys and girls are going to love it." - Upon Design, Creative Agency For CBS, Warner Bros, and Nickelodeon.

"Everything about this song feels grand. It could soundtrack a strip club and comic book convention with equal precision. Undeniably a hip-hop masterpiece." - Miami-Dade Underground Radio.

About Superhoe

Raised on the seductive island of Miami Beach, enterprising stripper Hollie Ween's life was forever changed when she blessed an ancient wizard a mind-blowing lap dance on Halloween night. The drunken sorcerer was so pleased, he gifted Hollie with a magic gold amulet and instructed her to say the name 'Superhoe.' Hollie was struck by a sudden bolt of freak energy and transformed into the Hottest Rapper In The Multiverse-Superhoe! In her magically empowered form, Superhoe is virtually indestructible, able to fly and can generate magic spells that enhance desire and sexual pleasure. With her new superpowers, Hollie's entrepreneurial mind went into overdrive.

Superheroes can't fight crime and save lives around the clock. Sometimes they need a place to go to get away from it all, a place where they can relax and do the things they want to do. In the entire Multiverse, that place is the secret hideout Superhoe's. An ultra-exclusive lounge and high-energy nightclub, Superhoe's lavish decor, dynamic lighting, and striking architecture, offers its guests a hedonistic entertainment experience unsurpassed in this universe or beyond.

Watch 'The Official Adventures of Superhoe' and stay tuned for more from Superhoe!

LISTEN HERE: https://linktr.ee/superhoe

Keep Up with Superhoe

Official Music Video (Explicit): https://youtu.be/kL016l8Ljz4

Website: https://superhoe.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/superhoe/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/superhoe_69/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/superhoe_69/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@superhoe_69

YouTube (MATURE CONTENT): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQr1ZGm9PIHgCgK_hlNQABw

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-318145825

Press Photos

Superhoe Photos - https://www.dropbox.com/sh/hpvkkjr6k4i2qo8/AAD8a5WXDxg-GwELfDOh0clwa?dl=0

Cover Artwork - https://www.dropbox.com/s/3mflgwp8tn6z3yj/SUPERHOE.jpg?dl=0

Media Or Partnership Opportunities With Superhoe

Alex Miranda
Upon Design
superhoe.email@gmail.com

News Source: Superhoe

Related link: https://superhoe.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/first-ever-superhero-rap-artist-releases-hilarious-video-for-debut-single-the-official-adventures-of-superhoe-just-in-time-for-halloween/

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:05aFirst-Ever Superhero Rap Artist Releases Hilarious Video for Debut Single The Official Adventures of Superhoe’ Just in Time for Halloween
SE
08:01aMERKEL : Barriers to investing in China are still too high, need reciprocity
RE
07:59aRisk aversion sets in after Trump tests positive for coronavirus
RE
07:55aSVERIGES RIKSBANK : Henry Ohlsson's mandate extended for five years
PU
07:53aINSTANT VIEW : Trump tests COVID-19 positive; world stocks fall
RE
07:50aNo breakthrough, but Brexit deal still possible, Merkel says
RE
07:50aMid-October still goal for EU trade deal, says UK PM's spokesman
RE
07:50aJPMorgan says narrow Brexit trade deal likely
RE
07:44aTSX futures track slump in oil after Trump's positive COVID-19 test
RE
07:40aLIBYA : EU removes Agila Saleh and Nuri Abu Sahmain from sanctions list
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA's Kennedy Spac..
3THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : to Develop Next-generation Satellite System for U.S. Space Force
4APPLE INC. : House Democrats discuss tougher antitrust law, some Republicans agree
5VINCI SA : VINCI : ACS Gets Offer for Industrial Unit From Vinci, Valuing Business at EUR5.2 Billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group