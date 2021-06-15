Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

06/15/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation (OTC Pink: FFMH), the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, which will be paid on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2021.

About First Farmers and Merchants Corporation and First Farmers and Merchants Bank

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation is the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community bank serving the Middle Tennessee area through 22 offices in seven Middle Tennessee counties. As of March 31, 2021, First Farmers reported total assets of approximately $1.9 billion, total shareholders’ equity of approximately $152 million, and administered trust assets of $6.0 billion. For more information about First Farmers, visit us on the Web at www.myfirstfarmers.com under “Investor Relations.”


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:24p2CRSI SA  : Résultats annuels consolidés estimés -2-
DJ
05:24p2CRSI SA  : Résultats annuels consolidés estimés 2020-2021. Momentum positif début 2021-22.
DJ
05:24p2CRSI SA  : Estimated 2020/2021 consolidated annual -2-
DJ
05:24p2CRSI SA  : Estimated 2020/2021 consolidated annual results. Positive momentum in early 2021/2022.
DJ
05:23pTHE LATEST : Spectators injured by parachuting protestor
AQ
05:23pCLEANSPARK, INC.  : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:23pPlatinum Equity to buy McGraw Hill from Apollo for $4.5 billion
RE
05:23pVOYA INFRASTRUCTURE INDUSTRIALS AND MATERIALS FUND  : Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declare Quarterly Distributions
BU
05:22pLOGIQ, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pPADTEC S A  : Notice to the Market - Padtec and Televés announce partnership to offer DWDM solutions in Europe, Middle East and Africa
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, Pfizer, Rolls-Royce, Nike, Oatly...
3Wall Street retrenches and awaits Fed while oil surges
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5Fed walks tightrope between big jobs gap and rising inflation

HOT NEWS