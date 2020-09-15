First Functional Nutritionist in Mexico, Nathaly Marcus, Plans to Make Health Addiction a No. 1 Priority in America

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nathaly Marcus believes in addiction. Healthy addiction that is.

"There are good and bad addictions. The good ones give you satisfaction. I want people addicted to healthy living,” said Marcus, founder and nutritionist for Health Addiction, a wellness company in Mexico City.

Marcus plans to introduce eight popular functional supplements to American consumers.

Although Marcus originally wanted to become a doctor, she got “addicted” to health after giving birth to premature twins, who had many health problems and suffered seizures when they were 11 months old.

“Traditional medicine did not help my daughters get better because the drugs were masking the symptoms and not addressing the root causes,” Marcus said, adding that she went to San Diego to search for an osteopathic therapy doctor, who developed a more holistic treatment approach for her babies.

“After a regimen of supplements and changing their diet, I saw my girls smile, relax, sleep and crawl for the first time,” Marcus said. “My girls now are 24 and healthy.”

With her daughters’ healing, Marcus began her voyage of functional medicine, which is an approach that addresses the underlying causes of disease. That journey led Marcus to become the first functional nutritionist in Mexico. Not the first woman, but the first person.

“As a nutritionist, I brought functional medicine and supplements from the U.S. to Mexico,” she said. “But that involved a lot of red tape and costs, so I decided to develop a line of affordable products for Mexican consumers.

“We develop the formulas in Mexico where the supplements are popular with Mexican citizens,” she added.

After success in Mexico, Marcus decided this year to bring her high-quality and innovative functional supplements to the United States.

Health Addiction functional supplements that will be available in the U.S. are:

ESSENTIAL 5 addresses the five most important health pillars: nervous system, gut health, immune system, and cardiovascular system. It also provides an energy boost.

GLOW PACK helps regenerate and build healthy, radiant skin, hair, and nails.

PRE + PROBIOTIC COMPLETE FORMULA helps regenerate the gut system and support the immune system.

THERMO BURN MAX is a unique fat burner formula for weight loss.

GUT BALANCE optimizes gut function, decreases gut inflammation, and improves nutrient absorption.

SPORT COLLAGEN BOOSTER promotes ligament and joint elasticity and structure.

SPIRULINA + CHLORELLA + MORINGA COMPLEX helps detoxify the body, support the immune system, and promote cell regeneration.

GASTRO 360 optimizes proper gut function, and aids in heartburn, colitis, nausea and, acid reflux problems.

“We took years to develop these unique formulas,” Marcus said. “I know they will be as popular in the United States as they are in Mexico.”

For more information, please visit Health Addiction online .

Andrew Poliin Health Addiction (561) 421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com