Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Functional Nutritionist in Mexico, Nathaly Marcus, Plans to Make Health Addiction a No. 1 Priority in America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 02:52pm EDT

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nathaly Marcus believes in addiction. Healthy addiction that is.

"There are good and bad addictions. The good ones give you satisfaction. I want people addicted to healthy living,” said Marcus, founder and nutritionist for Health Addiction, a wellness company in Mexico City. 

Marcus plans to introduce eight popular functional supplements to American consumers.

Although Marcus originally wanted to become a doctor, she got “addicted” to health after giving birth to premature twins, who had many health problems and suffered seizures when they were 11 months old.

“Traditional medicine did not help my daughters get better because the drugs were masking the symptoms and not addressing the root causes,” Marcus said, adding that she went to San Diego to search for an osteopathic therapy doctor, who developed a more holistic treatment approach for her babies.

“After a regimen of supplements and changing their diet, I saw my girls smile, relax, sleep and crawl  for the first time,” Marcus said. “My girls now are 24 and healthy.”

With her daughters’ healing, Marcus began her voyage of functional medicine, which is an approach that addresses the underlying causes of disease. That journey led Marcus to become the first functional nutritionist in Mexico. Not the first woman, but the first person.

“As a nutritionist, I brought functional medicine and supplements from the U.S. to Mexico,” she said.  “But that involved a lot of red tape and costs, so I decided to develop a line of affordable products for Mexican consumers.

“We develop the formulas in Mexico where the supplements are popular with Mexican citizens,” she added.

After success in Mexico, Marcus decided this year to bring her high-quality and innovative functional supplements to the United States.

Health Addiction functional supplements that will be available in the U.S. are:

  • ESSENTIAL 5 addresses the five most important health pillars: nervous system, gut health, immune system, and cardiovascular system. It also provides an energy boost.
  • GLOW PACK helps regenerate and build healthy, radiant skin, hair, and nails.
  • PRE + PROBIOTIC COMPLETE FORMULA helps regenerate the gut system and support the immune system.
  • THERMO BURN MAX is a unique fat burner formula for weight loss.
  • GUT BALANCE optimizes gut function, decreases gut inflammation, and improves nutrient absorption.
  • SPORT COLLAGEN BOOSTER promotes ligament and joint elasticity and structure.
  • SPIRULINA + CHLORELLA + MORINGA COMPLEX helps detoxify the body, support the immune system, and promote cell regeneration.
  • GASTRO 360 optimizes proper gut function, and aids in heartburn, colitis, nausea and, acid reflux problems.

“We took years to develop these unique formulas,” Marcus said. “I know they will be as popular in the United States as they are in Mexico.”

For more information, please visit Health Addiction online.

 

Andrew Poliin
Health Addiction
(561) 421-3045
pr@nutrapr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:22pPLATFORM9 : Named a Strong Performer in Multicloud Container Development Platforms Evaluation by Leading Independent Research Firm
BU
03:20pAPPLE : debuts discount watch, but no new iPhones ... yet
AQ
03:20pANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : at the 2020 RMB Morgan Stanley Big 5 Investor Conference
PU
03:20pPIPEHAWK : Isoclad Major contract award
PU
03:18pENOVATE UPSTREAM : Announces String of High-Profile Partnerships, Furthering Its Mission to Digitize, Modernize & Revolutionize Oil & Gas
BU
03:17pVITALHUB : Announces Closing of $2.2M Private Placement
AQ
03:17pPGT INNOVATIONS : Acknowledged With Workforce Innovation Award
BU
03:16pREVOLT : Summit x AT&T Announce 2020 Programming Designed To Empower And Inspire Next Generation Of Black Leaders
PR
03:16pCORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS : to Participate in the Upcoming Zelman & Associates 2020 Virtual Housing Summit on September 22 & 23, 2020
BU
03:16pThryv, Inc. Focuses its “Winning on Main Street” Small Business Podcast Series on Successful Women Entrepreneurs
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKOLA CORPORATION : GM encouraged by global recovery, but not interested in 'short-term pop' for stock - CEO
2FAURECIA SE : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA amend merger terms to conserve cash
3LISI S.A. : LISI S A : AUTOMOTIVE Former in Delle will benefit from the French automotive modernization fund
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : How ByteDance's CEO balked at selling TikTok's U.S. business
5Pandemic's "great reset" pushes energy firms toward renewables, hydrogen - execs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group