First G20 Conference on Women Empowerment

08/27/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
On August 26 Santa Margherita Ligure hosted the first G20 Conference on Women's Empowerment. Participants included Gender Equality Ministers from the G20 countries, representatives of international organisations, (UN Women, ILO, OECD) representatives of the business community, academia and civil society. Italian Minister for Equal Opportunities and Family Elena Bonetti chaired the meeting.

The Chair's Statement is available here.

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 17:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
