First G20 Conference on Women Empowerment
August 27th, 2021
On August 26 Santa Margherita Ligure hosted the first G20 Conference on Women's Empowerment. Participants included Gender Equality Ministers from the G20 countries, representatives of international organisations, (UN Women, ILO, OECD) representatives of the business community, academia and civil society. Italian Minister for Equal Opportunities and Family Elena Bonetti chaired the meeting.
The Chair's Statement is available here.
