First Keystone Corporation : Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

11/27/2020 | 12:45pm EST
First Keystone Corporation (OTC PINK: FKYS), parent company of First Keystone Community Bank, declared a $0.27 per share quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of December 10, 2020, payable December 31, 2020.

Total cash dividends year-to-date per share will be $1.08 as of December 31, 2020, the same amount paid for the period ending December 31, 2019.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

First Keystone Community Bank provides innovative business and personal banking products that focus on “Yesterday’s Traditions. Tomorrow’s Vision.” The Bank currently operates offices in Columbia (5), Luzerne (8), Montour (1), Monroe (4), and Northampton (1) counties.

Inquiries regarding the purchase of the Corporation’s stock may be made through the following brokers: RBC Dain Rauscher, 800-223-4207; Janney Montgomery Scott, Inc., 800-526-6397; Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., 800-883-1212; and Stifel Nicolaus & Co. Inc., 800-679-5446.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks, changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

For more information on First Keystone Community Bank or its parent company, First Keystone Corporation, please contact Elaine A. Woodland at 570-752-3671.


© Business Wire 2020
