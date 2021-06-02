Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Keystone Corporation : Announces Second Quarter Dividend

06/02/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Keystone Corporation (OTC PINK: FKYS), parent company of First Keystone Community Bank, declared a $0.27 per share quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of June 10, 2021, payable June 30, 2021.

Total cash dividends year-to-date per share will be $0.55 as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.01 or 1.85% per share compared to year-to-date cash dividends paid as of June 30, 2020.

During the first quarter 2021, the Corporation achieved record balance sheet levels and continued increased profitability. Key performance indicators and balance sheet measures at March 31, 2021 and year-to-date income statement results as of March 31, 2021 vs. the same period in 2020:

  • Assets reached a high of $1,215,521,000, an increase of 18.3%
  • Total Net Loans grew 9.25% to $714,942,000
  • Total Deposits reached $977,857,000, a 33.1% increase
  • Net income increased 88.9% to $3,878,000 while net income per share increased 88.6% to $0.66/share
  • Return on assets of 1.30%
  • Return on equity of 11.60%

The Corporation looks forward to being a trusted partner in the lives of our clients and the communities we serve in 2021 and beyond.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

First Keystone Community Bank provides innovative business and personal banking products that focus on “Yesterday’s Traditions. Tomorrow’s Vision.” The Bank currently operates offices in Columbia (5), Luzerne (8), Montour (1), Monroe (4), and Northampton (1) counties.

Inquiries regarding the purchase of the Corporation’s stock may be made through the following brokers: RBC Dain Rauscher, 800-223-4207; Janney Montgomery Scott, Inc., 800-526-6397; Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., 800-883-1212; and Stifel Nicolaus & Co. Inc., 800-679-5446.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks, changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

For more information on First Keystone Community Bank or its parent company, First Keystone Corporation, please contact Elaine A. Woodland at 570-752-3671.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pBakken energy and mitsubishi power establish clean hydrogen partnership
GL
03:15pElement Global, Inc. (ELGL) Announces Signing MOU With Bioforce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (BFNH)
GL
03:14pRetail favorite AMC soars on options buying, woos investors with free popcorn
RE
03:14pAutomotive Tech Leader CDK Global Acquires Digital Retail Platform Roadster
GL
03:13pCorn futures drop on crop ratings; soy rises, wheat mixed
RE
03:13pAT&T  : DIRECTV Tees Up Enhanced Coverage of 2021 Women's Open
PU
03:12pCanada finance minister says G7 deal on tech tax is 'within reach'
RE
03:12pAMC ENTERTAINMENT  : embraces its meme stock status, shares quickly double
AQ
03:11pCOGNIZANT  : Climbs to 185 on 2021 Fortune 500 List
PR
03:11pEuropean Commission welcomes political agreement on new 14.2 billion Pre-Accession Assistance Instrument (IPA III)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
2Global equities rally as 'meme stocks' lift Wall Street at open
3The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO
4AMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 million stake
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Let the good times roll

HOT NEWS