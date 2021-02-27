Log in
First LPG Jetty of Tombak Export Port Operational

02/27/2021 | 12:18am EST
2021-02-25
First LPG Jetty of Tombak Export Port Operational

TEHRAN (NIOC) _ The CEO of Pars Oil and Gas Company said the first jetty for loading and exporting liquefied petroleum gas from the service and export port of Tombak in South Pars was put into operation.

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company, Mohammad Meshkinfam underlined the favorable conditions for the development and completion of this terminal in the current calendar year, which began on March 21 in accordance with the plans, saying: 'Last week, with the mooring of the first vessel in Tombak Port, 6,700 tons of cold LPG was successfully loaded for export.'
He said all necessary measures have been taken to export liquefied petroleum gas from the service and export port of Tombak and there are no obstacles in this regard, adding: 'According to the plan, a 44,000-ton vessel will arrive next week to load and export liquefied petroleum gas from Pars 2 jetty.'
According to the CEO of Pars Oil and Gas Company, in order to complete the remaining sections, the executive operation is being carried out simultaneously with the operation of the first liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) jetty of the terminal.




Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2021 05:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
