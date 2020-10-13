Log in
First National Realty Partners Hires Chief Operating Officer

10/13/2020 | 04:56pm EDT

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners, a leading private equity real estate firm, is pleased to announce that Kurt Padavano has joined the team as Chief Operating Officer.

With over 30 years of commercial real estate experience, Kurt provides the leadership to the operating company and functional areas within the enterprise. His experience includes all commercial real estate asset classes, and investment platforms ranging from family offices to institutional joint ventures. He has expertise in asset and property management, due diligence, insurance and risk management, asset repositioning, human resources, construction management, and environmental matters.

Kurt holds many industry designations including CPM, RPA, FMA, and SMA, and is a licensed real estate salesperson in the State of New Jersey. He has served the industry in countless roles including as Chairman and Chief Elected Officer of BOMA International, President of BOMA New Jersey, and Chairman of the Regional Owners Council.  

He has been an adjunct professor and instructor on commercial real estate matters at Harvard University and Columbia University. He is an advisory board member at Morristown Medical Center, as well as Seton Hall University Stillman School of Business. He holds degrees from Pennsylvania State University and Harvard University.

Christopher Palermo, Managing Principal at FNRP said, "Having superstars in key executive roles is critical for success in any company. Kurt is a game changer for us. Together we are excited to continue to build out the First National Realty Partners Platform."

About First National Real Estate Partners:

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as investor, developer and asset manager of commercial investment properties. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments, resulting in substantial returns for investors.

Gina Jehn
info@fnrealtypartners.com
Human Resources
First National Realty Partners
125 Half Mile Road Suite 207
Red Bank, New Jersey 07747
1- 800-605-4966
https://fnrpusa.com/chief-operating-officer/

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-national-realty-partners-hires-chief-operating-officer-301151553.html

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC

© PRNewswire 2020

