News: Latest News
First Nations leaders dissatisfied as Pope visits Canada

07/24/2022 | 10:31pm EDT
STORY: During a news conference after the Pope's welcoming ceremony, Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, who greeted the pope, criticized the "unilateral" organization of the trip and the "archaic" nature of the church.

"They have not been really including us in the proper planning of this process. It's been very unilateral and we don't feel that it has been about survivors," of residential schools, she said. "It has been more about the Church."

Victoria Arcand, an elder from Alexander First Nation, said the visit was long overdue.

"I think this visit is kind of long overdue. Maybe it's something that should have happened many, many years ago. Maybe the start of reconciliation would have started then," she said.


© Reuters 2022
