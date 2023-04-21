The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Apr N/A -15.7 Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Feb N/A +2.5% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 New Home Sales Mar 630K (10) 640K -- percent change Mar -1.6% +1.1% 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Apr N/A -5 1000 Consumer Confidence Apr 104.0 (10) 104.2 Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Mar +0.5% (9) -1.0% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 22 250K (3) 245K 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 1Q +1.8% (12) +2.6%* 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 1Q +3.5% (6) +3.9%* 1000 Pending Home Sales Mar +1.0 (3) +0.8% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Apr N/A 0 Composite Index Friday 0830 Employment Cost Index 1Q +1.0% (8) +1.0% 0830 Personal Income Mar +0.2% (11) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Spending Mar +0.0% (10) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Mar +0.3% (9) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Mar +4.5% (6) +4.6% 0945 Chicago PMI Apr 43.7 (4) 43.8 1000 Consumer Sentiment Apr 63.5 (3) 63.5** (Final) *4Q 3rd Reading **Apr Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

