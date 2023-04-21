The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy            Apr        N/A          -15.7 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller              Feb        N/A          +2.5% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  New Home Sales                Mar        630K   (10)   640K 
                  -- percent change           Mar       -1.6%         +1.1% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy          Apr        N/A          -5 
          1000  Consumer Confidence           Apr        104.0  (10)   104.2 
Wednesday 0830  Durable Goods Orders          Mar       +0.5%   (9)   -1.0% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                Apr 22     250K   (3)    245K 
          0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)        1Q        +1.8%   (12)  +2.6%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)      1Q        +3.5%   (6)   +3.9%* 
          1000  Pending Home Sales            Mar       +1.0    (3)   +0.8% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy       Apr        N/A           0 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Employment Cost Index         1Q        +1.0%   (8)   +1.0% 
          0830  Personal Income               Mar       +0.2%   (11)  +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Spending             Mar       +0.0%   (10)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M           Mar       +0.3%   (9)   +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y           Mar       +4.5%   (6)   +4.6% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                   Apr        43.7   (4)    43.8 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment            Apr        63.5   (3)    63.5** 
                  (Final) 
 
*4Q 3rd Reading 
**Apr Prelim Reading 
 
 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1414ET