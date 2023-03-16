The banks are set to deposit $29 billion, one of the sources said.
This follows a round of financing on Sunday raised through JPMorgan Chase , which gave First Republic access to a total of $70 billion in funds, but failed to calm investors as worries of a contagion deepened in the wake of two large-scale collapses in the banking industry.
Said Ball, "First Republic, historically and correctly, has been known as a bank of the rich. And that I think is what spawned the purported interest of JP Morgan.... [JP Morgan CEO] Jamie Dimon understands banking for the rich."
About 70% of its deposits are uninsured, above the median of 55% for medium-sized banks and the third highest in the group after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, according to a Bank of America note.