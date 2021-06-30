First Sentinel Plc - Extension of deadline for publication of accounts

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A BREACH OF THE RELEVANT SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or offering memorandum or an offer in relation to any securities of First Sentinel Plc or of any other entity and should not be considered as a recommendation that any person should subscribe for or purchase any such securities.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain and shall therefore cease to be inside information.

30 June 2021

First Sentinel plc

(“First Sentinel” or the “Company”)

Extension of deadline for publication of accounts

First Sentinel Plc (“First Sentinel” or the “Company”) (AQSE:FSEN, FSPS and FSBN) announces that due to delays caused by COVID-19, Companies House and AQUIS Stock Exchange have granted an extension to the Company in relation to filing its accounts and we expect to announce and post the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 by the end of July 2021.

For further corporate information, please contact:

Mr. Brian Stockbridge

CEO

First Sentinel Plc

Tel: + 44 (0) 203 989 2222



AQSE Corporate Advisor

Beaumont Cornish Limited

James Biddle / Roland Cornish

Tel: +44(0)20 7628 3396