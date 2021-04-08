Log in
First Session of Pakistan–Kenya Joint Trade Committee

04/08/2021 | 02:46am EDT
Islamabad, 7th April, 2021:First Session of Pakistan -Kenya Joint Trade Committee was held today in Islamabad. Amb. Johnson Weru, Principle Secretary, State Department for Trade and Enterprise, Kenya and Mr. Muhammad Sulaleh Ahmad Faruqui, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan co-chaired the meeting.

Amb. Johnson Weru, Principle Secretary at the State Department for Trade and Enterprise, Kenya stated that Pakistan is one of the major trade partners of Kenya. There is considerable Pakistani diaspora in Kenya and Kenya desires to enhance cooperation in the field of Pharmaceutical, Information Communication Technology and Textiles sector etc.

Mr. Muhammad Sulaleh Ahmad Faruqui, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Commerce appreciated Kenyan side for their support in holding Pakistan Africa Trade & Development Conference earlier last year in January 2020 with the hope that the two sides will continue to work with the same motivation. He added that both sides should now work diligently to finalize various instruments of cooperation discussed in the meeting.

The Kenyan side informed that they will support the creation of bilateral linkages between Pakistan and East African Community (EAC) and initiation of negotiations on Preferential Trade Agreement of Pakistan with the EAC.

Meeting was attended by Senior Government Officials from both sides discussing various avenues to enhance mutual cooperation in trade and investment. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation through Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRA) addressing harmonization of technical regulations and standards, Pakistan's Mango and Citrus exports to Kenya and MoUs for collaboration in Pharmaceutical & Health sectors and Customs cooperation.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Commerce of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 06:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
