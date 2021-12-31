First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF®

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the Monthly distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF®, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:

Expected Ex-Dividend Date: January 3, 2022 Record Date: January 4, 2022 Payable Date: January 5, 2022

Ticker Exchange Fund Name Frequency Ordinary

Income

Per Share

Amount ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IGLD Cboe BZX FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF® Monthly $0.0506

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $216 billion as of November 30, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus for the Fund contains this and other important information and is available free of charge by calling toll-free at 1-800-621-1675 or visiting www.ftportfolios.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

