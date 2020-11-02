First Trust Announces Completion of Reorganizations into First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX® Fund

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that the reorganizations of First Trust Australia AlphaDEX® Fund (NYSE Arca: FAUS), First Trust Canada AlphaDEX® Fund (Nasdaq: FCAN), First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX® Fund (Nasdaq: FHK), and First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX® Fund (Nasdaq: FKO), each an index based exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), managed by FTA, into First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX® Fund (Nasdaq: FDT), an index based ETF managed by FTA, was completed prior to the open of the Nasdaq on November 2, 2020.

As previously announced, the shareholders of FAUS, FCAN, FHK and FKO approved the funds’ reorganization into FDT at a Joint Special Meeting of Shareholders on September 14, 2020. The reorganization was approved by the Board of Trustees of each of FAUS, FCAN, FHK, FKO and FDT on January 30, 2020.

In the reorganization, the assets of each of FAUS, FCAN, FHK and FKO were transferred to, and the liabilities of each of FAUS, FCAN, FHK and FKO were assumed by, FDT. The shareholders of FAUS, FCAN, FHK and FKO received shares of FDT with a value equal to the aggregate net asset value of the shares of FAUS, FCAN, FHK and FKO, as applicable, held by them. The exchange of shares took place based upon FAUS’, FCAN’s, FHK’s, FKO’s and FDT’s closing net asset values on October 30, 2020, respectively. The exchange ratio at which shares of FAUS were exchanged for shares of FDT is 0.561515, The exchange ratio at which shares of FCAN were exchanged for shares of FDT is 0.428662. The exchange ratio at which shares of FHK were exchanged for shares of FDT is 0.717435. The exchange ratio at which shares of FKO were exchanged for shares of FDT is 0.424012.

FDT is an index based ETF that seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ AlphaDEX® Developed Markets Ex-US Index. FDT pursues this investment objective by investing at least 90% of its net assets in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the index. The index is composed of securities issued by small, mid and large cap companies operating in developed markets excluding the United States, as classified by Nasdaq, Inc.

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the investment advisor of FAUS, FCAN, FHK, FKO and FDT. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $149 billion as of September 30, 2020 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

This press release is not intended to, and shall not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of FDT. An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of FDT before investing. The prospectus for FDT contains this and other important information and is available free of charge by calling First Trust Portfolios L.P. at 1-800-621-1675 or visiting www.ftportfolios.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005569/en/