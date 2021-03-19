First Trust Launches 2 New Actively Managed ETFs on the NEO Exchange

19 ETF issuers now listed on NEO

NEO is proud to welcome FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”) for their first-ever listings on the NEO Exchange, with the launch of a new fixed income ETF and a global equity ETF, both sub-advised by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. The funds began trading today under the symbols NEO:FJFB and NEO:FJFG.

The First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF (FJFB) seeks to provide investors with income and preserve capital by investing at least 75% of the fund’s net assets in a diversified portfolio of investment grade Canadian corporate, federal, provincial, and municipal bonds. The First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF (FJFG) seeks to provide investors with capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of large multinational companies that have demonstrated global leadership in their industry.

“We are pleased to collaborate with First Trust Canada on the launch of these actively managed ETFs,” said Paul Rolston, Managing Director and Co-Head of Institutional Management at Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. “Our firm continues to see the value of quality-driven active management for both fixed income and equities, and we are confident that our disciplined style can provide attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for ETF investors.”

“In addition to a robust lineup of disruptive thematic based ETFs such as 5G and Green Energy, First Trust has been highly selective in developing a diversified lineup of actively managed ETFs, focusing on categories where we believe active management offers competitive advantages over passive benchmark indices,” said Karl Cheong, CFA, Head of Distribution at First Trust Canada. “We believe fixed income and global equity markets provide significant opportunities for active managers that also consider investing in a sustainable manner when making an investment decision. Jarislowsky Fraser is a renowned institutional investment manager that has been serving institutions and individuals for over 60 years and we are thrilled to offer these ETFs to Canadian advisors and investors. Furthermore, we are excited to work with the NEO Exchange for the first time since the inception of our ETF business in Canada.”

With these two new listings, First Trust Canada becomes the 19th ETF Manager to list on NEO, and the 5th to launch new products on NEO in 2021.

“As a well-respected investment manager with a range of ETFs that span different geographies and asset classes and combine the benefits of both passive and active management, First Trust is a very welcome addition to the NEO family,” commented Jos Schmitt, President & CEO of NEO. “We are honoured that First Trust selected NEO as their exchange of choice for these two new ETFs and look forward to building a strong relationship in the years ahead as we continue to serve as a champion within the vibrant Canadian ETF space.”

Investors can trade units of the First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF (FJFB) and the First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF (FJFG) through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About NEO Exchange

NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists non-venture companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

About First Trust Canada

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the funds. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the funds, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately U.S. $174.03 billion as at January 29, 2021, through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. For more information, visit www.firsttrust.ca.

