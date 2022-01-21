Log in
First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Announces Timing of Changes to Investment Objective and Fund Name

01/21/2022 | 04:16pm EST
First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (Nasdaq: CARZ) (the “Fund”), an exchange-traded index fund and a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II (the “Trust”), previously announced changes to its investment objective and the Fund’s name. Effective January 26, 2022, the Fund will seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an index called the S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem Index (the “New Index”). Currently, the Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ Global Auto Index. The New Index will be composed of approximately 116 securities issued by companies that are principally engaged in the development and sales of electric and autonomous vehicles, future automotive technology and products, and other related technology. Also effective January 26, 2022, the Fund’s name will change to First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF. The Fund’s shares will continue to be listed for trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “CARZ” and the Fund’s CUSIP will remain 33734X309. The New Index was developed and is owned, maintained and sponsored by S-Network Global Indexes Inc. or its affiliates (collectively, “S-Network”).

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), the Fund’s investment adviser, is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund’s investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $223 billion as of December 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

You should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Contact First Trust portfolios L.P. at 1-800-621-1675 or visit www.ftportfolios.com to obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information about the Fund.

The New Index has been licensed for use by the Fund. S-Network and S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem Index are service marks of S-Network and have been licensed for use by FTA. The Fund is not issued, sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S-Network. S-Network makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the purchasers or owners of the Fund or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Fund particularly or the ability of the Index to track general market performance. S-Network’s only relationship to the Fund is the licensing of the service marks and the Index, which is determined, composed and calculated by S-Network without regard to FTA or the Fund. S-Network has no obligation or liability in connection with the issuance, administration, marketing or trading of the Fund.

The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA, the Internal Revenue Code or any other regulatory framework. Financial professionals are responsible for evaluating investment risks independently and for exercising independent judgment in determining whether investments are appropriate for their clients.


© Business Wire 2022
