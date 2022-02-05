Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

First U.S. reinforcement troops arrive in Poland

02/05/2022 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies in Eastern Europe arrived at a military base in Rzeszow, Poland on Saturday, amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border.

A small plane carrying what a Polish military source said were U.S. chain of command personnel touched down Saturday morning, as preparations continued at the base near Poland's border with Ukraine.

Their arrival comes after U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the Ukraine crisis.

Locals in Rzeszow had mixed feelings about the deployment of U.S. troops. This man said it was good move:

"I believe there is still not enough troops and we should strive to gather more. We should also show Putin that NATO is strong and cannot be provoked."

Another resident told Reuters 'you have to fight for peace without war.'

On Saturday, two Russian long-range strategic bombers took part in joint military exercises with their Belarusian Air Forces counterparts, officials said.

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but has deployed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders... and says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Kyiv.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARRIVAL 0.51% 3.98 Delayed Quote.-46.36%
BELIEVE -1.50% 14.43 Real-time Quote.-14.61%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.52% 75.44 Delayed Quote.2.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00pFrench far-right leader Le Pen insists she can bounce back
RE
03:56pPrince Andrew will give evidence next month in Giuffre lawsuit - source
RE
03:45pRussian forces at 70% of level needed for full Ukraine invasion - U.S. officials
RE
03:39pPrince Andrew will give evidence next month in Giuffre lawsuit- source
RE
02:54pWith Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race
RE
02:48pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Despite the challenges and the scarcity of financial resources ... the NOC supports the health sector in Zala
PU
02:46pPeru, short on fuel, okays temporary restart at Repsol refinery after spill
RE
02:40pCyclone Batsirai destroys homes and knocks out power in Madagascar
RE
02:35pPeru, short on fuel, okays temporary restart at Repsol refinery after spill
RE
02:31pU.S. Republicans vow to probe GoFundMe decision halting Canada trucker donations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
3Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia
4Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high
5Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..

HOT NEWS