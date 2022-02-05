First U.S. reinforcement troops arrive in Poland

A small plane carrying what a Polish military source said were U.S. chain of command personnel touched down Saturday morning, as preparations continued at the base near Poland's border with Ukraine.

Their arrival comes after U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the Ukraine crisis.

Locals in Rzeszow had mixed feelings about the deployment of U.S. troops. This man said it was good move:

"I believe there is still not enough troops and we should strive to gather more. We should also show Putin that NATO is strong and cannot be provoked."

Another resident told Reuters 'you have to fight for peace without war.'

On Saturday, two Russian long-range strategic bombers took part in joint military exercises with their Belarusian Air Forces counterparts, officials said.

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but has deployed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders... and says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Kyiv.