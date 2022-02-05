Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

First U.S. reinforcement troops arrive in Poland, more expected

02/05/2022 | 07:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A U.S. Air Force Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules transport aircraft is seen at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport

RZESZOW, Poland (Reuters) - The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies in Eastern Europe amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border arrived on Saturday at Rzeszow military base in southeastern Poland.

A small plane carrying what a Polish military source said were U.S. chain of command personnel landed in the morning at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport as preparations continued at the base, which is near Poland's border with Ukraine.

TV footage showed temporary accommodation being prepared at the G2A Arena in the nearby town of Jasionka, while workers could be seen building a fence around the venue.

"As announced, the first elements of the brigade battle group from the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army have arrived in Poland," a Polish military spokesman said.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the Ukraine crisis.

About 1,700 service members, mainly paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, will deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland "over the next days", U.S. Army sources have said.

According to the Pentagon, a Stryker squadron of around 1,000 U.S. service members based in the German town of Vilseck will be sent to Romania.

The first additional U.S. troops arrived in Germany on Friday.

Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but has deployed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Kyiv.

The new plan goes above and beyond the 8,500 troops the Pentagon put on alert last month to deploy to Europe if needed. NATO defence ministers are expected to discuss further reinforcements at their next meeting on Feb. 16-17.

(Reporting by Kuba Stezycki, Writing by Claire Watson and Anna Koper, Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 -0.48% 699.1724 Delayed Quote.1.23%
STRYKER CORPORATION 0.08% 250.95 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.33% 75.582 Delayed Quote.2.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:32aTurkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19
RE
07:31aTurkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19
RE
07:29aFirst U.S. reinforcement troops arrive in Poland, more expected
RE
07:08aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2022/02/05China, Singapore to enhance cooperation
PU
07:05aSome 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker
RE
07:03aCanadian cities brace for more anti vaccine mandate protests
RE
07:01aCanadian cities brace for more anti vaccine mandate protests
RE
06:33aIran says U.S. should provide guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal
RE
06:16aIran says U.S. should provide guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal
RE
06:07aChina's Xi meets heads of state in Olympic diplomacy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
3Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high
4Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..
5Minneapolis mayor suspends no-knock warrants after police killing of Bl..

HOT NEWS