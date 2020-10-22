Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Wave of Providers to Deploy the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Payer Platform with Epic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Community Health Network, DuPage Medical Group, NorthShore University HealthSystem and Northwest Community Healthcare are among the first providers in Illinois to agree to establish a two-way exchange of patient health information at the point of care with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL).

BCBSIL and healthcare software giant Epic are actively engaged with the Illinois provider community to deploy the Payer Platform, which will be a secure, interconnected system of health information between insurers and providers. Today, and looking into the future, this Payer Platform with Epic is designed to create a secure place to facilitate a more efficient exchange of health information in order to:  

  • Review patient data (medical information, including emergency room visits, diagnostic evaluations and lab results) which can be used for quality improvement and managing quality measures;
  • Provide the foundation for streamlining administrative processes, such as prior authorizations, paying claims, and other points of service; and,
  • Work to establish future care management strategies that will identify potential gaps in care, helping patients make smart health care choices that may help reduce personal health care costs.

BCBSIL is implementing the platform with existing Epic providers who have an expressed appetite for innovation and who are seeking pathways for improving care delivery in Illinois.

"Our Epic Payer Platform is a win-win for both BCBSIL and providers who seek to make a real difference in patient care and help lower the overall cost of care," said Krishna Ramachandran, Vice President of Provider Performance at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. "We're appreciative of the providers who are embracing this transformative opportunity for a more data-driven approach to caring for our members."

Early Platform Adopters

One of the nation's largest networks of federally qualified health centers, Access Community Health Network (ACCESS) was an early Epic adopter and has leveraged its electronic health record (EHR) system to successfully manage and care for the needs of more than 175,000 patients each year.

"Having Epic's Payer Platform embedded into our EHR system will help us not only reduce unnecessary paperwork for our patients but, it will allow us to equip our care teams with real-time information at the point of care to expose care gaps and provide care alerts," said ACCESS CFO and CIO Mahomed Ouedraogo.

DuPage Medical Group (DMG) is the largest inde­pen­dent, mul­ti-spe­cial­ty physi­cian group in Illi­nois. As a physician-led, patient-centered organization, DMG is focused on delivering high-quality and accessible healthcare to its patients and communities.

"We continually seek innovations that help us modernize healthcare delivery, alleviate the administrative burden for our providers and reduce unnecessary delays in the healthcare process," said Steve Nelson, DMG CEO. "As we focus on offering innovative models of care, we continue to create strategic partnerships with organizations like BCBSIL that are at the forefront of technology and innovation. We're excited to be one of the first adopters of this transformative platform."

NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) is an integrated healthcare delivery system, and in 2003 was the first such system in the U.S. to successfully launch an EHR system, demonstrating positive results in quality, safety, efficiency, data analytics and service to patients.

"We are excited to partner with BCBSIL and be a part of this unique payer platform experience that has the potential to enable us to greatly enhance the connectivity of our electronic medical record system while simultaneously developing more efficient processes for many of our patients," said Nikki Stackhouse, NorthShore Assistant Vice President, Revenue Cycle.

Named one of Healthgrades™ America's 250 best hospitals, Northwest Community Healthcare (NCH) is celebrating more than 60 years of exceptional care. The Arlington Heights campus is home to a 509-bed hospital with full-service retail pharmacy, behavioral health center and state-of-the-art NCH Wellness Center with spa.

"NCH is excited to partner with BCBSIL on this project. Having the ability to connect with the payer helps NCH better understand the health of our patients and their care needs. This program allows us to quickly and securely share information to support the following: scheduling preventative care, assisting in the management of chronic diseases, and supporting medication adherence," said Executive Vice President and COO of Northwest Community Healthcare, Michael Hartke.

The Payer Platform will begin launching later this year followed by continued expansion in 2021 with more providers and future capabilities to improve information exchange on behalf of those we serve in the Illinois community.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-wave-of-providers-to-deploy-the-blue-cross-and-blue-shield-of-illinois-payer-platform-with-epic-301158462.html

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pUK confident about trade deal with U.S. irrespective of election outcome - Telegraph
RE
05:57pCONSOLIDATED HCI : Announces Stock Option Grants
AQ
05:56pHERITAGE COMMERCE CORP : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share
AQ
05:56pHeritage Commerce Corp Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share
GL
05:56pPutnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
05:55pVIVA ENERGY : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3EOpens in a new Window
PU
05:55pRubio Joins Cardin, Bipartisan Colleagues in Urging New Sanctions on Russia for the Poisoning of Opposition Leader Alexei Nalvany
PU
05:54pWIRECARD : North America sold to Syncapay in deal backed by Centerbridge, Bain
RE
05:54pHERITAGE COMMERCE CORP : Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
AQ
05:54pGOOSEHEAD INSURANCE : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group