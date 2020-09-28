Log in
First annual report of the OMTPME (Moroccan SMEs Observatory)

09/28/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

First annual report of the OMTPME

(Moroccan SMEs Observatory)

Casablanca, September 28, 2020

The Moroccan SMEs Observatory publishes its first annual report, for the year 2018, which offers an in-depth analysis of demographics as well as economic and financial health of legal entities which are subject to corporate tax. The scoreboard enclosed provides the main indicators pertaining to this analysis.

This report has emerged further to a collaboration initiated in 2014 by the Observatory with several public and private partners. In 2017, this collaboration has stepped up with the signature of data exchange agreements with Bank Al Maghrib, the General Tax Directorate (DGI), the National Social Security Fund (CNSS) and the Moroccan Office of Industrial and Commercial Property (OMPIC).

Many prerequisites were necessary to prepare this report, particularly setting up the appropriate methodology to ensure reliability and processing of the raw data collected from partner organisations.

This report is issued within a context where the economic situation was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, support measures are being implemented for enterprises, and the new development model is underway. The indicators and analyses presented here are likely to shed light on the issues at stake with regard to the national productive fabric, particularly for SMEs, which constitute an important component of the Moroccan economy.

This first report will be followed by a series of regular publications that would be constantly improved in order to bring more depth to our knowledge of the national economic fabric.

About the OMTPME:

The Observatory is mainly entrusted with the main mission of providing the public and private sectors with statistical indicators regarding SMEs and conducting general and thematic studies about these enterprises.

Press contact:

Sara El Hanafi

Phone: 06.66.98.08.65

E-mail :s.elhanafi@omtpme.ma

Disclaimer

Bank Al-Maghrib published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 16:24:00 UTC
