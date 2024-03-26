STORY: Dozens of families in Kenya weep as they recover the remains of their loved ones on Tuesday (March 26) who died in one of the world's worst cult-related tragedies in recent decades.

The victims were members of the Good News International Church.

Cult leader Paul Mackenzie is alleged to have told his followers to starve themselves so they could go to heaven when the world ended.

Since April 2023, more than 400 bodies have been exhumed from the Shakahola forest in southeastern Kenya.

Kenya's government says all of them are victims.

However, a year later, just 35 of those bodies have been identified - adding to the anguish of hundreds of families waiting to lay their loved ones to rest.

Roseline Odede is the chairperson for Kenya's National Commission on Human Rights.

"There are 390-plus bodies yet to be identified positively. Going at this rate, we are going to be here for ten years, trying to identify the 390-plus bodies. I think the government must intentionally commit resources towards this process so that we are able to give closure to families."

Government officials have said the process of handing over the bodies was taking a long time because of exhumation, post-mortem and identification procedures.

DNA testing has been used to identify some badly damaged remains.

Mackenzie handed himself over to police last April.

He has pleaded not guilty on murder charges, along with 29 other people.