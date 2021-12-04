Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First cold-chain train launched on China-Laos Railway

12/04/2021 | 08:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUNMING - A train carrying 33 refrigerated containers left Kunming, capital of Southwest China's Yunnan province, for Laos on Dec 4.

It is the first train involved in cold-chain logistics on the 1,035-km China-Laos Railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, which started operation on Dec 3.

The train loaded with Yunnan's specialty vegetables is expected to arrive in Lao capital Vientiane on Dec 5.

Specialty products of Laos and Thailand will be delivered at the Kunming Tengjun international land port in Kunming on the return trip, which will further be transported to cities like Shanghai, Guangzhou and Beijing, according to the land port.

The land port has established service networks in Laos and Thailand, providing comprehensive services such as domestic and overseas cargo collection, warehousing, cross-border logistics, customs clearance, transportation and delivery for the export of Chinese cargo and the import of Lao and Thai cargo.

The China-Laos Railway connects Kunming in Southwest China's Yunnan province with the Lao capital, Vientiane. It is the first overseas railway jointly constructed and operated by the two countries, adopting Chinese standards, and directly linking to China's railway network.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 13:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:57aOPEC will continue with supply adjustments for oil market, chief says
RE
08:42aIndia's exports of agricultural and processed food products witness an increase of more than 13 per cent in the first eight months of current fiscal notwithstanding logistical challenges posed by COVID19 pandemic
PU
08:42aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :further announcement to the statutory demands
PU
08:42aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Public issue by Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited
PU
08:42aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Disclosure under Indian Listing regulations
PU
08:42aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Bonvoy Logs into the Metaverse with Debut of Travel-Inspired NFTs
PU
08:42aXi stresses developing religions in Chinese context
PU
08:42aFirst cold-chain train launched on China-Laos Railway
PU
08:32aErdogan says he hopes volatile Turkish lira will steady soon
RE
08:32aMCDONALD : Practical and Productive Sustainable Sourcing Solutions Require Collaborative, Science-Based Strategies➝
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S..
2Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors
3Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 billion worth liquidated
4Vingroup plans U.S. IPO for automaking arm in late 2022
5QUANTUMSCAPE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Quantu..

HOT NEWS