Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

First crew member of seized Greek tankers in Iran returns home-sources

09/13/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATHENS (Reuters) - A crew member from one of two Greek tankers which were seized by Iranian authorities in May arrived safely in Athens on Tuesday, Greek officials said.

Iran has agreed to release the crews of the Greek tankers it seized in May, the MT Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon, in response to the confiscation of oil by the United States from an Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece.

"The second captain of Delta Poseidon has arrived home, in Athens," a shipping ministry official told Reuters.

The crew member is the first to return home from a total of about 48 seafarers - Greeks, Filipinos and a Cypriot - who are expected to be gradually released and replaced in the coming days, a Greek official told Reuters.

The months-long diplomatic impasse has strained relations between Athens and Tehran as tensions grow between Iran and the United States.

The release of the tankers would take longer than the replacement of the crews, a coast official said on Monday.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.40% 91.68 Delayed Quote.18.64%
WTI -2.34% 85.76 Delayed Quote.16.83%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pAt least six dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast - coastguard
RE
01:17pRussia's Putin, Germany's Scholz discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in phone call
RE
01:16pNORWAY PM : I'd prefer to see gas prices stabilise at a lower lev…
RE
01:15pNORWAY PM : Will meet gas producers on thursday to discuss prospe…
RE
01:13pTwitter shareholders vote in favor of Elon Musk's $44 billion offer
RE
01:12pRussia's Putin, India's Modi to discuss trade, food supplies on Friday
RE
01:11pAnti-Taliban tribal leader among 5 killed in northwest Pakistan bombing
RE
01:09pFirst crew member of seized Greek tankers in Iran returns home-sources
RE
01:06pTwitter shareholders vote in favor of elon musk's $44 billion ta…
RE
01:05pFOMC likely to hike by 100 bps in September -Nomura
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Monthly U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rise in August; core inflatio..
2Nokia appoints Amy Hanlon-Rodemich as Chief People Officer and member o..
3BAYER AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
4Adyen N : first to launch Real Time Account Updater with Visa in Europe
5SFC Energy AG publishes Half-Year Report 2022 – Continuation of d..

HOT NEWS