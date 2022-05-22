Log in
First formula shipment from Europe lands in U.S.

05/22/2022 | 02:50pm EDT
STORY: A military cargo plane carrying the first shipment of infant formula from Europe landed in the U.S. on Sunday (May 22).

The White House said the plane landed in Indiana carrying 78,000 pounds of formula.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was on hand to greet the plane.

"This is an important step, but it is by no means the only step that must take place. We will continue to work, as the president has instructed us, to look for every opportunity to increase supply."

The shipment comes amid a critical nationwide shortage after Abbott Laboratories, maker of the widely used Similac, recalled three brands of formula in February.

That recall exacerbated a shortage among multiple manufacturers.

President Joe Biden's administration has invoked the Cold War-era Defense Production Act to increase supplies.

The aim is to stock empty shelves with 1.5 million containers of Nestle specialty infant formula.

In a tweet, President Biden said the government was "working around the clock to get safe formula to everyone who needs it."


