Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

First hurricane of the eastern Pacific season approaches southern Mexico

05/29/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
First hurricane of the eastern Pacific season barrels toward southern Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) -The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season barreled toward the southern coast of Mexico on Sunday, packing maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (145 km/h) that are expected to strengthen before it makes landfall on Monday.

"Agatha is forecast to be near major hurricane strength when it reaches the coast of southern Mexico on Monday," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday (Mexico City time), Hurricane Agatha was located about 195 miles west south west of Puerto Angel, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Hurricane warnings have been declared for parts of the coast of Oaxaca, stretching from Salina Cruz to Lagunas de Chacahua, according to the NHC.

In Oaxaca, authorities have set up 200 shelters along the coastal region with the capacity to shelter 26,000 people, according to the local Civil Protection.

Some 5,000 tourists are expected to be in the impact zone, which is home to popular beach destinations.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the southern states of Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero, the NHC said, which could spark "life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides."

The storm surge is also expected to spark "dangerous coastal flooding" and "large and destructive waves," the NHC added.

(Reporting by Jose Cortes in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, and Laura Gottesdiener in Monterrey; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:58pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:46pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:40pColombian presidential candidates cast votes
RE
03:40pFirst hurricane of the eastern Pacific season approaches southern Mexico
RE
03:30pBiden grieves with Texas town as anger mounts over school shooting
RE
03:30pBiden grieves with Texas town as anger mounts over school shooting
RE
03:22pUkraine's Donbas 'unconditional priority' for Moscow, Russia's Lavrov says
RE
03:22pRussia's foreign minister lavrov says 'liberation' of ukraine's…
RE
02:41pColombians head to polls in divisive presidential election
RE
02:22pGeorgia boat crash kills five, man arrested for boating impaired
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Middle East and Europe to p..
2Stock rally fanned by hopes of Fed 'past peak hawkishness'
3Serbia's Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin
4High UK inflation hastens 'real living wage' announcement
5Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine

HOT NEWS