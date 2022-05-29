First hurricane of the eastern Pacific season approaches southern Mexico

"Agatha is forecast to be near major hurricane strength when it reaches the coast of southern Mexico on Monday," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday (Mexico City time), Hurricane Agatha was located about 195 miles west south west of Puerto Angel, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Hurricane warnings have been declared for parts of the coast of Oaxaca, stretching from Salina Cruz to Lagunas de Chacahua, according to the NHC.

In Oaxaca, authorities have set up 200 shelters along the coastal region with the capacity to shelter 26,000 people, according to the local Civil Protection.

Some 5,000 tourists are expected to be in the impact zone, which is home to popular beach destinations.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the southern states of Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero, the NHC said, which could spark "life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides."

The storm surge is also expected to spark "dangerous coastal flooding" and "large and destructive waves," the NHC added.

