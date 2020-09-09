Log in
First of Its Kind, 24-hour Tweetathon to Take Place on Digital Workplace Day

09/09/2020 | 09:45am EDT

The World’s largest conversation on the Digital Workplace and the first event to bring together perspectives and best practices from top voices in the industry.

The Digital Workplace Alliance Inc. (TDW) helps organizations embrace the future of work and take the next step in their digital workplace journey. TDW has announced Digital Workplace Day Tweetathon, the first-ever 24-hour conversation around the most important aspects of the digital workplace, to take place on Oct 6th, 2020. Interested participants can register here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005694/en/

Digital Workplace Day Tweetathon, the first-ever 24-hour conversation around the most important aspects of the digital workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Says Neil Miller, Founder of The Digital Workplace Alliance Inc., “Whether your digital transformation journey started in 2020, or you’ve been at this for a long time, the digital workplace is here to stay. And, it’s the primary concern of leaders as they adjust to a post-pandemic world. But it’s never a one-time transition. Leaders who are guiding their organizations into the future of work need to be constantly evolving. So we have marked October 6th as Digital Workplace Day. The Tweetathon will bring together 5,000+ business leaders looking to learn how to take the next step forward in the areas of technology, culture, collaboration, leadership, and productivity.”

The 24-hour long Tweetathon will have 24 sessions covering critical topics to help understand, create, and sustain a successful digital workplace. It will bring together 100 top digital business leaders across industries and geographies as panelists. The lineup already includes Gerd Leonhard, CEO of The Futures Agency, Frank Cottle, CEO of Alliance Virtual Offices, David Burkus, Author and Mike Reynolds, CEO of Innovate Map, with many more to join in the coming weeks.

Session topics will include the role of AI, new collaboration methods, staying innovative, bots in the workplace, and Data Security, among others. Look out for #DigitalWorkplaceDay.

About The Digital Workplace Alliance Inc.

The Digital Workplace Alliance Inc. (TDW) helps organizations embrace the future of work and take the next step in their digital workplace journey. They host discussions and produce resources around the topics of technology, collaboration, productivity, leadership, and culture to help leaders guide their companies to a better future. Previous guests featured on their podcasts include Nir Eyal, David Heinemeier Hansson, Nicole Jansen, and Sujan Patel.


© Business Wire 2020
